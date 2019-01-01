Jamatar, Day of Ticket Sales

Join Tilted Thunder in our first hosted game since 2019! This crowd-funded, fantasy expo bout is in the theme of Avatar: the Last Airbender (ATLA) and YOU can directly influence the game by purchasing power-ups for your team of choice!

Show up in an ATLA costume and enter the costume contest for a chance to win a prize! The teams will be the Fire Nation skating in red versus the Earth and Water Alliance skating in blue. This event is sponsored by Lynnwood Bowl and Skate and our Earth and Water Alliance sponsor, Mid-Mountain Materials, will match up to $500 in crowd-purchased power-ups for their team. The Fire Nation is sponsored by Lifetime Heating and Air. Of course, we couldn't hold this bout without the Order of the White Lotus keeping us safe and officiating the game.





In addition to the excitement of the game, we will have a vendor village for your perusal and delicious hard cider available from our beverage sponsor, Seattle Cider, as well as other food and beverages available for purchase from Lynnwood Bowl and Skate. You may even find Uncle Iroh wandering around who you can have "tea" with and take a photo! Our vendor village includes:





-Tilted Thunder merchandise table featuring our new, updated logo as well as the vintage design

-Nerdwax Candle: maker of fantasy-themed candles including "Tea with Uncle Iroh," "Cactus Juice" and many more!

-Succubus Creations: maker of sex worker hero candles and stickers

-Informational table with Lifetime Heating





Our charity for this game is Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County. DVS snoco provides free and confidential services for emergency shelter, legal advocacy, support groups and domestic violence education. Help us support DVS snoco by bringing a donation item from the wish list below for the shelter and housing program:





Proceeds from this bout help us maintain operations as well as working toward our goal of $100k to find us a new permanent practice space for our banked track. Tickets are sure to sell out, so get yours now! We appreciate your support!