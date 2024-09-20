Influencers Tulsa 2024 Clay Shoot Raffle: OSU Pistol Grill

Influencers Tulsa is excited to announce the honor of raffling off this absolutely incredible OSU Pistol Grill at our 10th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament Presented by The Darryl and Julie Christner Family Foundation on September 20th, 2024. Thanks to Sawyer Fabrication, one lucky winner will take home this incredibly unique grill to enjoy tailgating and spending time with friends and family. You're sure to be the talk of game day with this 9'x18' fully functional grill designed and fabricated by Sawyer Manufacturing right here in Tulsa.

A limited number of raffle tickets are available at $100 each.

All proceeds benefit Influencers Tulsa's "Live-It-Out" projects.

The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at our event on September 20th.

You do not need to be present to win - just purchase your ticket(s) here if you're unable to attend the Sporting Clays Tournament and we'll contact the winner September 20th.