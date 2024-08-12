Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Eta Kappa Chapter presents





2024 Divine Nine Shield Raffle





Enter for your chance to win a 2 foot organizational shield!





Date: Raffle will be open from April 20th to August 10th at 11:59pm EST





How to Enter: Purchasers must register and pay through Zeffy site. Purchasers may purchase an unlimited number of raffle tickets. The prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible raffles received.





Prize:

Grand Prize : 2 foot shield for organization of your choose – Divine 9 or Masonic. Shield will be shipped by US Mail to address provided by purchaser.

: 2 foot shield for organization of your choose – Divine 9 or Masonic. Shield will be shipped by US Mail to address provided by purchaser. 2nd Place : $100 gift card to Buffalo Dallas Merchandise & Appare l

Eligibility: All are eligible to purchase.

All federal, state, and local laws apply





Notification: Winner will be notified on or about August 12, 2024. Winner must respond within 7 days of notification before another winner is selected