2024 Divine Nine Shield Raffle

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Eta Kappa Chapter presents


Enter for your chance to win a 2 foot organizational shield!


Date: Raffle will be open from April 20th to August 10th at 11:59pm EST


How to Enter: Purchasers must register and pay through Zeffy site. Purchasers may purchase an unlimited number of raffle tickets. The prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible raffles received.  


Prize:

  • Grand Prize: 2 foot shield for organization of your choose – Divine 9 or Masonic. Shield will be shipped by US Mail to address provided by purchaser.
  • 2nd Place: $100 gift card to Buffalo Dallas Merchandise & Apparel. Gift card will be emailed.

Eligibility: All are eligible to purchase.

All federal, state, and local laws apply


Notification: Winner will be notified on or about August 12, 2024. Winner must respond within 7 days of notification before another winner is selected

