Raffle

Here is more information ...

Enter to Win our Elegant Experience 🌹

.

🌹HOW TO ENTER🌹

$5 = 1 entry

$10 = 3 entries

$20 = 10 entries

Link in Bio for Payments


(After Min Purchase 1 entry)

🌹EARN A FREEBIE ENTRY🌹

FOLLOW @Pretty_Popups

Share this Flyer & Mention Us

Tag 3 Friends  


🌹WINNER WILL RECEIVE🌹

Full Furnished Pop Up including: 

Tables & Decor with Place setting 

Chiavari Seating

Chandelier

Bubble Decor (rose petals/balloons)

Bluetooth Speaker

Fairy Lights


🌹Private Caterer available for an additional fee🌹

WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED 

Feb. 14, 2023 (booking valid thru Fall 2023)

