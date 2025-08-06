6F$ Topgolf Fundraiser for Rotary Club of OV

4050 W Costco Dr

Tucson, AZ 85741, USA

Hole-in-One the VIP Sponsor Experience
$1,500
Includes:

·       Private VIP Lounge with extra-comfy seating

  • Cornhole games for added fun
  • 8 Tickets Total – 6 players + 2 observers
  • 3 Hours of Topgolf Play for all players
  • Brunch Buffet for players & guests
  • Build-Your-Own Mimosa or Bloody Mary Bucket at your table
  • Spotlight Your Business:
    • Recognition on 6F$ social media
    • Ad displayed on digital screens in all event bays
    • Option to provide branded promotional items for attendees
Ace Advocate
$500
Includes:

·       3 Hours of Topgolf Play for 6 players

·       2 Observer Passes

·       Brunch Buffet for all players & observers

·       Marketing Exposure: Option to provide branded promotional items for attendees

Eagle Elite
$100

Includes:

·       3 Hours of Topgolf Play

·       Brunch Buffet included

Par Partner
$50

Includes:

·       Networking Opportunity

·       Buffet for one

·       No bay assignment

Ad Sponsor
$150

I'd love to be an ad sponsor and proudly promote my amazing business

$

