Dinner & Music Series Fundraiser

The Dinner and Music Series fundraiser event for She Can Grow Nonprofit is a special evening dedicated to supporting the organization's mission of empowering women through education, mentorship, and personal development.





Hosted in a beautifully decorated venue, the event offers an elegant dining experience paired with inspiring live music. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a warm welcome and invited to enjoy a selection of gourmet hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails during the cocktail hour, which provides an opportunity for mingling and networking among supporters and community leaders.





The main event features a sumptuous dinner, crafted by a Chef Todd who has designed a menu that showcases both creativity and the finest seasonal ingredients.





Throughout the evening, guests are treated to a live music performance by talented local artists, whose melodies set a relaxed yet uplifting tone for the night. The music ranges from smooth jazz to soulful acoustic sets, providing the perfect backdrop to the evening’s activities.





The highlight of the night is a heartfelt presentation by the founder of She Can Grow Nonprofit, who shares stories of impact and success from the organization’s programs. This is followed by a live auction and donation opportunities, where guests can directly contribute to the cause, knowing that their support will make a tangible difference in the lives of women.





The Dinner and Music Series fundraiser is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of community, empowerment, and the collective effort to create positive change. Guests leave not only with memories of a delightful evening but also with the knowledge that they’ve played a part in advancing She Can Grow’s important work.





Please note that, unfortunately, there are no refunds for this event. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to having you join us.