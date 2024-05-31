2024 Bingo, Burgers and Beer Event to benefit Officer Adam Sullentrup

1121 Columbus Ln

Washington, MO 63090, USA

Table Price (Includes 8 individual tickets)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Buy a whole table of 8 in one ticket! Get a reserved table of 8 for just $200. Includes entry and 10 Bingo Cards per person! DON'T FORGET TO LIST ALL OF YOUR TABLE MEMBERS for your table so that we can get them into the event easily if you are not arriving together.
Individual Ticket
$25
Don't need a whole table? No problem! Buy one of our very limited individual tickets. This ticket includes a single entry and 10 Bingo Cards!
Add a donation for Adam Sullentrup - Sullentrup Strong Benefit

