Riot Fest 2024

Punk zine Locals Only is teaming up with Wish Upon A Rescue to hook up one lucky winner with a pair of 3-day passes to Riot Fest in September!





Each $5 donation = 1 virtual raffle ticket. All funds will go to Wish Upon A Rescue, a 501(c)3 non-profit, Illinois-based animal rescue.

Riot Fest is Friday, Sept. 20-Sunday, Sept. 22 at SeakGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. The lineup features some of the biggest names in rock, metal, punk, alternative and rap music, including Slayer, Rob Zombie, The Offspring, Fall Out Boy, Public Enemy, Sublime, Suicidal Tendencies and more. You can find the full lineup here https://riotfest.org/chicago/lineup/





Only one person will win a pair of 3-day GA passes. Raffle ticket sales end at midnight on Wednesday, July 31. The winner will be chosen on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.