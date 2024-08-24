Red Devil Booster Club Memberships

- With this monthly membership you qualify for a free litho after one year. (Member only qualifies for the lowest priced litho after 12 months)
- 10% off any food/drinks and merchandise
RD Booster Club Membership Tier 2
$10
No expiration
- With this monthly membership you qualify for a free litho after one year. (Member qualifies for the $60-$120 priced litho after 12 months)
- 10% off anything food or drinks from the breakroom.
- 1 Free Patch or Sticker per month
RD Booster Club Membership Tier 3
$20
No expiration
- With this monthly membership you qualify for a free litho after one year. (Member qualifies for the any priced litho after 12 months)
- 10% off any food or merchandise purchase
- 1 Free Patch or Sticker per month
- 1 Free Shirt every month
