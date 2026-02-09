Beatrice Humane Society Inc

The Big Fix: Jefferson County Gives

$250 Individual/Family/Business Sponsorship
$250

Help us spay and neuter 3 Jefferson County Cats and have your name or business logo added to our T-shirts for the event! Your name or business logo will also be listed on our website on the event page.

$500 Individual/Family/Business Sponsorship
$500

Help us spay and neuter 6 Jefferson County Cats and have your name or business logo added to our T-shirts for the event, listed on our website on the event page, and mentioned in Facebook posts leading up to the event!

Spay or Neuter one Cat!
$80

Make a difference in one cats life! This includes medications, flea and tick prevention, surgical supplies, vaccines, and a microchip.

