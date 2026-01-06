Infinite Hero Foundation

Hosted by

Infinite Hero Foundation

About this event

6th Annual 22MTBB: General Registration & Merchandise

2700 Riva Rd

Annapolis, MD 21401, USA

Hero Run 5K: Veteran/Active-Duty Military Registration
Free
Available until May 14

Registration for (1) Military Participant to walk, run or stroll the 5K.

Hero Run 5K: Adult Registration
Free
Available until May 14

Registration for (1) Adult Participant to walk, run or stroll the 5K.

Hero Run 5K: Youth Registration
Free
Available until May 14

Registration for (1) Youth Participant (17 & Under) to walk, run or stroll the 5K.

Endurance Run Registration
$150
Available until May 14

Endurance Run Entry for (1) Adult. Includes: Shirt, Limited Edition Challenge Coin and meals Dinner Saturday evening, breakfast Sunday morning and lunch Sunday afternoon.

Endurance Run: Veteran/Active-Duty Military Registration
Free
Available until May 14

Endurance Run Entry for (1) Military participant. Includes: Shirt, Limited Edition Challenge Coin and meals Dinner Saturday evening, breakfast Sunday morning and lunch Sunday afternoon.

2026 Special Edition Challenge Coin item
2026 Special Edition Challenge Coin
$25

Limited Edition Infinite Hero Challenge Coin.

Official 22MTBB Performance Shirt item
Official 22MTBB Performance Shirt
$25

Official 22 Miles to Break Boundaries Performance Short Sleeve Shirt.

Official 22MTBB Hat item
Official 22MTBB Hat item
Official 22MTBB Hat
$25

Official 22 Miles to Break Boundaries Snap Back Trucker Hat.

Infinite Hero Baseball Cap item
Infinite Hero Baseball Cap
$25

Infinite Hero Foundation Logo'd Flexfit Baseball Cap.

22MTBB Merch Bundle
$75

Includes (1) 22MTBB Shirt, (1) 22MTBB hat, and (1) Limited Edition Challenge Coin.

Ultimate Impact Merch Bundle
$100

Includes (1) 22MTBB Shirt, (1) 22MTBB hat, and (1) Limited Edition Challenge Coin. In addition, a portion of your contribution sponsors a veteran’s participation in a life-changing military mental health program.

Add a donation for Infinite Hero Foundation

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