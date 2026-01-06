6th Annual 22MTBB: General Registration & Merchandise

About this event
Registration for (1) Military Participant to walk, run or stroll the 5K.
Registration for (1) Adult Participant to walk, run or stroll the 5K.
Registration for (1) Youth Participant (17 & Under) to walk, run or stroll the 5K.
Endurance Run Entry for (1) Adult. Includes: Shirt, Limited Edition Challenge Coin and meals Dinner Saturday evening, breakfast Sunday morning and lunch Sunday afternoon.
Endurance Run Entry for (1) Military participant. Includes: Shirt, Limited Edition Challenge Coin and meals Dinner Saturday evening, breakfast Sunday morning and lunch Sunday afternoon.
Limited Edition Infinite Hero Challenge Coin.
Official 22 Miles to Break Boundaries Performance Short Sleeve Shirt.
Official 22 Miles to Break Boundaries Snap Back Trucker Hat.
Infinite Hero Foundation Logo'd Flexfit Baseball Cap.
Includes (1) 22MTBB Shirt, (1) 22MTBB hat, and (1) Limited Edition Challenge Coin.
Includes (1) 22MTBB Shirt, (1) 22MTBB hat, and (1) Limited Edition Challenge Coin. In addition, a portion of your contribution sponsors a veteran’s participation in a life-changing military mental health program.
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