6TH ANNUAL AUTASTIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This registration is for resource vendors (nonprofits, agencies, programs, and community organizations) that provide information, services, or support resources to families and individuals. Resource vendors help connect the community to valuable services while supporting the mission of An Autastic Dream, Inc.
Important Information:
Helps provide music and entertainment throughout the event. Sponsorship includes your business name or logo displayed near the DJ area, a verbal thank-you during the event, and recognition on social media.
Supports the Kids Zone and inflatable attractions for children to enjoy during the event. Sponsorship includes your business name or logo displayed in the Kids Zone, a verbal thank-you during the event, and social media recognition.
Supports the Acceptance Walk, which brings the community together to promote inclusion and understanding. Sponsorship includes your business name or logo on walk signage, a verbal thank-you during the event, and recognition on social media.
Helps provide food and drinks for guests, volunteers, and participants. Sponsorship includes your business name displayed at the food area and recognition on social media.
Supports the purchase of shirts for the event. Sponsorship includes your business name or logo printed on event shirts and recognition on social media.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!