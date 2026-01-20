An Autastic Dream Inc

6TH ANNUAL AUTASTIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2026

4240 W Horne Ave

Farmville, NC 27828, USA

TEAM REGISTRATION
$25
  • Official team registration for the event
  • Eligibility to compete for team prizes
  • Recognition as a participating team
  • Opportunity to fundraise together for a meaningful cause
MERCHANT VENDOR
$50
  • Vendors must provide their own table, chairs, and tent
  • No electricity provided unless otherwise arranged
  • Set-up details will be emailed prior to the event
  • Space is limited
RESOURCE VENDOR
$25

This registration is for resource vendors (nonprofits, agencies, programs, and community organizations) that provide information, services, or support resources to families and individuals. Resource vendors help connect the community to valuable services while supporting the mission of An Autastic Dream, Inc.

Important Information:

  • Vendors must provide their own table, chairs, and tent
  • The $25 fee may be refunded upon request
  • If a refund is not requested, the payment will be considered a contribution toward the event
  • Set-up details will be emailed prior to the event
  • Space is limited
Title Sponsor – $2,500 (2 Available)
$2,500
  • Exclusive recognition as “Presented By” sponsor
  • Largest logo placement on all event materials (flyers, banners, social media, website)
  • Logo featured prominently on event signage and Acceptance Walk materials
  • Verbal recognition throughout the event by the DJ/host
  • Opportunity to set up a premium vendor booth at the event
  • Recognition in all pre- and post-event marketing
  • Thank-you post highlighting your business
  • Recognition plaque or certificate of appreciation
Platinum Sponsor – $1,500
$1,500
  • Large logo on event flyers, banners, and website
  • Logo included on Acceptance Walk signage
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Vendor booth space included
  • Recognition on social media before and after the event
  • Certificate of appreciation
Gold Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000
  • Medium logo placement on event materials
  • Logo on sponsor banner displayed at the event
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Social media recognition
  • Certificate of appreciation
Silver Sponsor – $500
$500
  • Logo or business name listed on sponsor banner
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal thank-you during the event
  • Certificate of appreciation
Bronze Sponsor – $250
$250
  • Business name listed on event signage
  • Social media thank-you post
  • Certificate of appreciation
DJ & Entertainment Sponsor – $750
$750

Helps provide music and entertainment throughout the event. Sponsorship includes your business name or logo displayed near the DJ area, a verbal thank-you during the event, and recognition on social media.

Kids Zone / Inflatable Sponsor – $600 (2 Available)
$600

Supports the Kids Zone and inflatable attractions for children to enjoy during the event. Sponsorship includes your business name or logo displayed in the Kids Zone, a verbal thank-you during the event, and social media recognition.

Acceptance Walk Sponsor – $500
$500

Supports the Acceptance Walk, which brings the community together to promote inclusion and understanding. Sponsorship includes your business name or logo on walk signage, a verbal thank-you during the event, and recognition on social media.

Food & Refreshment Sponsor – $400 (2 Available)
$400

Helps provide food and drinks for guests, volunteers, and participants. Sponsorship includes your business name displayed at the food area and recognition on social media.

Shirt Sponsor – $350 (4 Available)
$350

Supports the purchase of shirts for the event. Sponsorship includes your business name or logo printed on event shirts and recognition on social media.

Autastic Community Supporter – $100
$100
  • Name listed on supporter board or program
  • Group thank-you recognition on social media
Add a donation for An Autastic Dream Inc

$

