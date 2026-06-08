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About this event
This premier sponsorship directly supports the distribution of 700 bookbags and essential school supplies for students across Rockland County. As the Presenting Sponsor of Leaders, your organization will be recognized as a lead contributor to educational preparedness and youth empowerment.
The Main Stage Sponsor plays a central role in bringing the festival experience to life. The stage is the heart of the event, hosting announcements, performances, acknowledgments, and community recognition.
Volunteers are the backbone of this festival. This sponsorship supports meals and event shirts for the individuals dedicating their time to serve families and students.
The Kids Fun Zone Sponsor supports one of the most joyful areas of the festival. This space provides safe, supervised fun for children and encourages family participation throughout the event.
This sponsorship ensures a safe, organized, and comfortable environment for families, vendors, and volunteers. By covering essential event infrastructure such as tents, tables, and seating, your organization helps create an accessible and welcoming experience for all attendees.
This sponsorship supports recognition awards for youth participants. By funding medals and trophies, your organization helps celebrate discipline, teamwork, and achievement.
This sponsorship enhances the atmosphere and energy of the festival. By supporting professional sound, music, and event signage, your organization contributes to a dynamic and engaging community experience.
Vendor registration is now open for the 6th Annual Back to School Festival.
This event attracts families, students, and community leaders from across Rockland County. Vendors will receive:
• Table space during the event
• Exposure to local families and businesses
• Social media acknowledgment (vendors who register earlier will receive priority for social media spotlights and promotional features leading up to the event)
• Opportunity to distribute promotional materials
Space is limited and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is encouraged to maximize promotional opportunities and increase visibility before the event.
Vendor fees directly support the cost of producing this community event.
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