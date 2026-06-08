Vendor registration is now open for the 6th Annual Back to School Festival.





This event attracts families, students, and community leaders from across Rockland County. Vendors will receive:





• Table space during the event

• Exposure to local families and businesses

• Social media acknowledgment (vendors who register earlier will receive priority for social media spotlights and promotional features leading up to the event)

• Opportunity to distribute promotional materials





Space is limited and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is encouraged to maximize promotional opportunities and increase visibility before the event.





Vendor fees directly support the cost of producing this community event.