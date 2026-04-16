6th Annual Beach Weekend Deaf Hangout

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About this event
Blind Draw, Double Elimination Tournament Format. Starts at 5:30PM. Prizes for 1st and 2nd place.
$5 goes to Florida Sunshine Deaf Cornhole General Fund. $5 goes to Tournament Dealers. $40 entry fee goes to the prizes. If you want extra 10,000 chips, go and select $10 for Add-On 10,000 Chips, fund goes to Florida Sunshine Deaf Cornhole General Fund.
$15 Donation to Florida Deaf Cornhole Sunshine General Fund. Win 5-7 chances for Prizes in DINGO games. Prizes will be given in gift certificate. If two people ties, they will split the prize.
$10 Donation to Florida Sunshine Deaf Cornhole General Fund for 10,000 Additional Chips.
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