Florida Sunshine Deaf Cornhole

Hosted by

Florida Sunshine Deaf Cornhole

About this event

6th Annual Beach Weekend Deaf Hangout

1320 Central Ave

St. Petersburg, FL 33705, USA

Cornhole Blind Draw Tournament
$10

Blind Draw, Double Elimination Tournament Format. Starts at 5:30PM. Prizes for 1st and 2nd place.

Poker Texas Hold 'Em
$50

$5 goes to Florida Sunshine Deaf Cornhole General Fund. $5 goes to Tournament Dealers. $40 entry fee goes to the prizes. If you want extra 10,000 chips, go and select $10 for Add-On 10,000 Chips, fund goes to Florida Sunshine Deaf Cornhole General Fund.

DINGO
$15

$15 Donation to Florida Deaf Cornhole Sunshine General Fund. Win 5-7 chances for Prizes in DINGO games. Prizes will be given in gift certificate. If two people ties, they will split the prize.

Add-on 10,000 Chips (For Poker only)
$10

$10 Donation to Florida Sunshine Deaf Cornhole General Fund for 10,000 Additional Chips.

Add a donation for Florida Sunshine Deaf Cornhole

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