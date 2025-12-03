Hosted by
About this event
Team YOUTH Entry Registration for the 6th Annual Brooksville Squirrel Hunt Competition taking place on Saturday, February 21, 2026. A youth is considered as any person age 17 or younger as of February 21, 2026.
**Your registration is not complete until you receive a TEAM # from Michelle Payne; please allow up to 24 hours to receive your TEAM #.**
QUESTIONS?? Please contact [email protected].
**Entries are non-refundable; event is rain or shine!**
One YOUTH entry for one single squirrel in the longest single squirrel tail YOUTH side pot. A youth is considered as any person age 17 or younger as of February 21, 2026.
**Your registration is not complete until you receive a TEAM # from Michelle Payne; please allow up to 24 hours to receive your TEAM #.**
QUESTIONS?? Please contact [email protected].
**Entries are non-refundable; event is rain or shine!**
Team ADULT/YOUTH Combo Entry Registration for the 6th Annual Brooksville Squirrel Hunt Competition taking place on Saturday, February 21, 2026. A youth is considered as any person age 17 or younger as of February 21, 2026.
**Your registration is not complete until you receive a TEAM # from Michelle Payne; please allow up to 24 hours to receive your TEAM #.**
QUESTIONS?? Please contact [email protected].
**Entries are non-refundable; event is rain or shine!**
Team TWO ADULTS Entry Registration for the 6th Annual Brooksville Squirrel Hunt Competition taking place on Saturday, February 21, 2026.
**Your registration is not complete until you receive a TEAM # from Michelle Payne; please allow up to 24 hours to receive your TEAM #.**
QUESTIONS?? Please contact [email protected].
**Entries are non-refundable; event is rain or shine!**
One ADULT entry for one single squirrel in the longest single squirrel tail ADULT side pot.
**Your registration is not complete until you receive a TEAM # from Michelle Payne; please allow up to 24 hours to receive your TEAM #.**
QUESTIONS?? Please contact [email protected].
**Entries are non-refundable; event is rain or shine!**
This is to purchase an adult or extra event tshirt. Youth who are registered by January 18th will receive a TShirt at the event. If you wish to purchase additional TShirts, please add this item to your cart and be sure to include sizes. TShirts must be purchased by January 18th and sizes included to meet order deadline.
This is to purchase an adult or extra event tshirt. Youth who are registered by January 18th will receive a TShirt at the event. If you wish to purchase additional TShirts, please add this item to your cart and be sure to include sizes. TShirts must be purchased by January 18th and sizes included to meet order deadline.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!