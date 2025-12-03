Brooksville Outdoor Conservation Alliance, Inc.

Hosted by

Brooksville Outdoor Conservation Alliance, Inc.

About this event

6th Annual Brooksville Squirrel Hunt Competition

8132 Croom Rital Rd

Brooksville, FL 34602, USA

Team Entry - $20 (TWO YOUTH MEMBERS ONLY)
$20

Team YOUTH Entry Registration for the 6th Annual Brooksville Squirrel Hunt Competition taking place on Saturday, February 21, 2026. A youth is considered as any person age 17 or younger as of February 21, 2026.

**Your registration is not complete until you receive a TEAM # from Michelle Payne; please allow up to 24 hours to receive your TEAM #.**

QUESTIONS?? Please contact [email protected].

**Entries are non-refundable; event is rain or shine!**

Longest Single Squirrel Tail (side pot) - YOUTH ENTRY
$5

One YOUTH entry for one single squirrel in the longest single squirrel tail YOUTH side pot. A youth is considered as any person age 17 or younger as of February 21, 2026.

**Your registration is not complete until you receive a TEAM # from Michelle Payne; please allow up to 24 hours to receive your TEAM #.**

QUESTIONS?? Please contact [email protected].

**Entries are non-refundable; event is rain or shine!**

Team Entry - $20 (ADULT/YOUTH COMBO)
$20

Team ADULT/YOUTH Combo Entry Registration for the 6th Annual Brooksville Squirrel Hunt Competition taking place on Saturday, February 21, 2026. A youth is considered as any person age 17 or younger as of February 21, 2026.

**Your registration is not complete until you receive a TEAM # from Michelle Payne; please allow up to 24 hours to receive your TEAM #.**

QUESTIONS?? Please contact [email protected].

**Entries are non-refundable; event is rain or shine!**

Team Entry - $20 (TWO ADULTS)
$20

Team TWO ADULTS Entry Registration for the 6th Annual Brooksville Squirrel Hunt Competition taking place on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

**Your registration is not complete until you receive a TEAM # from Michelle Payne; please allow up to 24 hours to receive your TEAM #.**

QUESTIONS?? Please contact [email protected].

**Entries are non-refundable; event is rain or shine!**

Longest Single Squirrel Tail (side pot) - ADULT ENTRY
$5

One ADULT entry for one single squirrel in the longest single squirrel tail ADULT side pot.

**Your registration is not complete until you receive a TEAM # from Michelle Payne; please allow up to 24 hours to receive your TEAM #.**

QUESTIONS?? Please contact [email protected].

**Entries are non-refundable; event is rain or shine!**

Extra Event TShirt (SMALL - XLARGE)
$15

This is to purchase an adult or extra event tshirt. Youth who are registered by January 18th will receive a TShirt at the event. If you wish to purchase additional TShirts, please add this item to your cart and be sure to include sizes. TShirts must be purchased by January 18th and sizes included to meet order deadline.

Extra Event TShirt (2XL - 4XL)
$20

This is to purchase an adult or extra event tshirt. Youth who are registered by January 18th will receive a TShirt at the event. If you wish to purchase additional TShirts, please add this item to your cart and be sure to include sizes. TShirts must be purchased by January 18th and sizes included to meet order deadline.

Add a donation for Brooksville Outdoor Conservation Alliance, Inc.

$

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