6th Annual Bub Strong Memorial Classic

About this event
Danny Brooks is running the 2027 Boston Marathon for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute! All donations here will go directly to him, plus 10 percent of proceeds from the Bub Strong Memorial Classic Weekend!
A donation of $1,300 or more will sponsor golf cart fees for 15 teams, recognition as an event sponsor during all three events, your name or logo prominently displayed on each cart, event flyer, and scorecard, and social media mentions.
A donation of $750 or more will sponsor range balls for all participants before the start, your name or logo will be prominently displayed on yard signs during all three events, and social media mentions.
A donation of $150 or more will include your name or logo prominently displayed on a yard sign during all three events and social media mentions.
18 holes of golf for a foursome, including carts, range balls, and a cart gift. Ticket also includes breakfast and lunch, along with on course competitions and prize opportunities throughout the day.
18 holes of golf for a single, including carts, range balls, and a cart gift. Ticket also includes breakfast and lunch, along with on course competitions and prize opportunities throughout the day.
Pig roast ticket for July 11th at the Outing Club, including roasted pig, sides, and a community gathering.
Ticket includes unlimited play on Saturday, July 11th, a lacrosse pinnie, BBQ, and participation in the fastest shot competition.
Entry ticket for two for the Saturday, July 11th cornhole tournament held during the pig roast.
Custom name on the back of the 2026 Bub Strong pinnie. Due by June 1.
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