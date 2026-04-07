Burgers Bourbon & Beer Festival

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Burgers Bourbon & Beer Festival

About this event

Sales closed

6th Annual Burgers, Bourbon & Beer Festival

4323 Commons Dr W

Destin, FL 32541, USA

Add a donation for Burgers Bourbon & Beer Festival

$

Food Only (Pre-Sale)
$26.75
Available until Aug 31

Includes 1 armband for unlimited food samples. Price includes tax

General Admission Ticket (Pre-Sale)
$48.15
Available until Aug 31

Includes 1 armband for unlimited food samples and 7 drink tickets that can be used for alcohol samples. Price includes tax

VIP Ticket
$107

Includes 1 armband/lanyard for unlimited food samples and unlimited beer/bourbon samples. PLUS: Exclusive early admission (12PM - 1PM) to the event, VIP lounge with a private bar, 2026 BBB t-shirt, and more. Price includes tax

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