6th Annual Community Fair

1. Vendor agrees to donate a minimum of $50.00, $75, or $125 (depending on their Vendor Tier) to IAMSK via Zeffy (will be sent), cash, check, or money order payable to IAMSK by June 10, 2026. If your donation is not received by this date, there will no be a space secured for your organization or business nor will it be featured on our event flyer. While we may accept late entries, we cannot guarantee space.

2. Vendor agrees to advertise this event on all of their social media platforms. All graphics will be shared with you via email. You may like our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/iamskmemphis/) or our Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/iammysissyskeeper/) and simply share any info posted regarding this event.

3. Vendor must present this completed contract, minimum deposit, and a valid state-issued driver’s license or state-issued identification card for each vendor event participant. Please have this information returned by Sunday, June 10, 2026 , 11:59pm. Please note that this is also the last day to have your logo featured on the final event flyer.

4. Vendor will conduct business in a professional, courteous, and ethical manner and without regard to race, religion, national origin, sex, gender, sexual preference, age, disability, veteran status, or political affiliation.

5. No alcoholic beverages will be permitted.

6. No smoking of any kind will be permitted.

7. Vendor is responsible for setup and breakdown of own merchandise, table and chairs.

8. IAMSK is not responsible for any theft or loss of property.

9. IAMSK does not guarantee a minimum amount of sales