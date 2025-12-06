6th Annual Concert For a Cause

• Premier Naming Rights for the Entire Event

Enjoy top-tier visibility as the exclusive naming sponsor, ensuring your brand is front and center across all event marketing and communications.

• Category Exclusivity

Stand apart with full exclusivity, guaranteeing brand distinction throughout the event.

• Prominent Logo Placement Across All Event Materials

Your logo will be featured on event signage—print, digital, and public relations materials—maximizing recognition.

• High-Impact Banner Placement in All Three Establishments

A banner will be placed at each venue that will showcase your brand to attendees from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave.

• Complimentary Pedal Wagon Tour

Receive a private Pedal Wagon experience to enjoy with your team or clients at a later date—a fun and memorable perk that extends the excitement beyond the event.

• On-Stage Recognition Before Each Band Performance

Your support will be acknowledged live from the stage prior to every musical act, placing your brand in front of the entire audience repeatedly throughout the event.

• 18 VIP Tickets With Exclusive Amenities

Share the experience with clients, colleagues, or guests:

– Access to VIP seating

– Dinner buffet included

– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment

• Full-Page Advertisement in the Event Digital Program

Showcase your brand with a premium full-page ad in the official event digital program, ensuring high visibility and lasting impact.

• Vendor Booth Space

Engage directly with attendees by hosting a custom booth, perfect for product displays, giveaways, or interactive brand experiences.

• Opportunity to Introduce the Headlining Act

Take center stage and personally introduce the main performer—an unforgettable moment and a powerful spotlight for your brand.