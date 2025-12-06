6th Annual Concert For a Cause

Hosted by
• Premier Naming Rights for the Entire Event
Enjoy top-tier visibility as the exclusive naming sponsor, ensuring your brand is front and center across all event marketing and communications.
• Category Exclusivity
Stand apart with full exclusivity, guaranteeing brand distinction throughout the event.
• Prominent Logo Placement Across All Event Materials
Your logo will be featured on event signage—print, digital, and public relations materials—maximizing recognition.
• High-Impact Banner Placement in All Three Establishments
A banner will be placed at each venue that will showcase your brand to attendees from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave.
• Complimentary Pedal Wagon Tour
Receive a private Pedal Wagon experience to enjoy with your team or clients at a later date—a fun and memorable perk that extends the excitement beyond the event.
• On-Stage Recognition Before Each Band Performance
Your support will be acknowledged live from the stage prior to every musical act, placing your brand in front of the entire audience repeatedly throughout the event.
• 18 VIP Tickets With Exclusive Amenities
Share the experience with clients, colleagues, or guests:
– Access to VIP seating
– Dinner buffet included
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
• Full-Page Advertisement in the Event Digital Program
Showcase your brand with a premium full-page ad in the official event digital program, ensuring high visibility and lasting impact.
• Vendor Booth Space
Engage directly with attendees by hosting a custom booth, perfect for product displays, giveaways, or interactive brand experiences.
• Opportunity to Introduce the Headlining Act
Take center stage and personally introduce the main performer—an unforgettable moment and a powerful spotlight for your brand.
• Exclusive Naming Rights to the Stage
Claim the spotlight with sole naming rights to the event stage, ensuring your brand is prominently featured and repeatedly recognized throughout the entire experience.
• Dominant Banner Display at the Stage
Your brand will command attention with a large, highly visible banner at the main stage—positioned for maximum impact and audience engagement.
• Live Mention Before Each Band Takes the Stage
Receive recurring recognition as the emcee announces your sponsorship before every performance, keeping your brand top-of-mind all day and night.
• 10 VIP Tickets With Premium Amenities
Treat clients or team members to an elevated experience, including:
– VIP access
– Dinner buffet
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
• Half-Page Advertisement in the Event Digital Program
Showcase your message or brand creatively with a dedicated half-page ad in the official event digital program.
• Vendor Booth Space
Engage directly with attendees through an onsite booth—ideal for brand activations, product displays, or community outreach.
• Logo Displayed on Band Lineup Signage
Gain high-visibility placement on all official band lineup signage, ensuring your brand is seen by attendees as they check performance schedules throughout the event.
• Live Mention Before Each Band Takes the Stage
Receive recognition with announcements made prior to every musical performance—keeping your brand in the spotlight all day long.
• Banner Displayed at the Sound Booth
Showcase your brand at one of the most frequented production areas with a prominently placed banner at the sound booth, drawing attention from both performers and attendees.
• 8 VIP Tickets With Exclusive Perks
Share an elevated event experience that includes:
– VIP admission
– Dinner buffet
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
• Quarter-Page Advertisement in the Event Digital Program
Feature your brand with a dedicated quarter-page ad in the official event digital program, perfect for delivering your message in a polished, memorable format.
• Vendor Booth Space
Engage directly with guests through an on-site booth—ideal for showcasing products, handing out promotional items, or interacting with the community.
• Banner Displayed at Buffet Area
Showcase your brand where attendees gather and mingle with a prominently placed banner at the buffet station—guaranteeing strong visibility during one of the event’s busiest touchpoints.
• Digital Program Recognition
Your company will be featured in the official event digital program, offering lasting acknowledgment and reinforcing your support to every attendee.
• Company Logo Featured on Dinner Napkins
Make a memorable, personal impression with your logo printed on all dinner napkins—ensuring your brand is in the hands of guests throughout the dining experience.
• 5 VIP Tickets With Exclusive Amenities
Enjoy or gift a premium event experience that includes:
– VIP access
– Dinner buffet
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
• Digital Program Recognition
Your company will be acknowledged in the official event digital program, providing meaningful visibility and reinforcing your role as a valued event supporter.
• Company Logo Featured on Beverage Napkins
Put your brand directly into the hands of attendees with your logo displayed on all beverage napkins—ensuring consistent exposure throughout the event’s social and refreshment areas.
• Banner Displayed at the Sponsored Venue
Your brand will be showcased with a dedicated banner at the venue you are sponsoring, giving you prominent, location-specific visibility throughout the event.
• 4 VIP Tickets With Exclusive Perks
Enjoy or share a premium event experience that includes:
– VIP admission
– Dinner buffet
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
Each VIP table includes 4 VIP tickets with reserved seating along with:
– VIP admission
– Dinner buffet
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
Each VIP table includes 2 VIP tickets with reserved seating along with:
– VIP admission
– Dinner buffet
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
Each VIP table includes 10 VIP tickets with reserved seating along with:
– VIP admission
– Event Dinner Menu Options
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
Each VIP table includes 4 VIP tickets with reserved seating along with:
– VIP admission
– Event Dinner Menu Options
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
Each VIP table includes 2 VIP tickets with reserved seating along with:
– VIP admission
– Event Dinner Menu Options
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
Each VIP table includes 6 VIP tickets with reserved seating along with:
– VIP admission
– Dinner buffet
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
Each VIP table includes 4 VIP tickets with reserved seating along with:
– VIP admission
– Dinner buffet
– One complimentary drink at each participating establishment
