6th Annual Craft Fair

About this event
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts. Booth is on average between 8ftx6ft with two chairs - ONE VENDOR PER BOOTH Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s).
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts. Booth is on average 10ftx6ft with two chairs - ONE VENDOR PER BOOTH Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s).
Vendor, Artisan, Cottage Law or Craftsmen that makes and sells fine handmade art, baked good or crafts. Booth Space is 10ftx10ft - No equipment, chairs, tents, or actual booths will be supplied. Racks, shelves, and various display options are acceptable as long as they conform to your designated space(s).
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