6th Annual Cultivate Cup Event Purchases

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About this event
On Hole #3, for $25, have a PGA golfer hit a guaranteed green shot. You will lie at zero on your next putt.
At Hole #8, teams can improve their score by spinning the prize wheel. For a $25 donation, each team gets one spin to win valuable on-course advantages, such as an automatic hole-in-one, a closer tee shot, or the chance to advance directly to the green for a putt. This unique challenge adds a fun, strategic twist to the round while supporting a great cause.
Admission Includes:
PGA Professional, Mike Goodes, will host three players for lunch and 18 holes of golf at the Greensboro Country Club Farm Course.
Raffle tickets are $25 each, and the winning ticket will be drawn at the conclusion of the CLI Golf Tournament. The prize package must be redeemed within one year of the drawing date.
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