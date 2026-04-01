6th Annual Curtis R. Mimm Memorial Golf Outing

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About this event
As the Beverage Sponsor, your contribution will help fund beverages for all golfers during the outing. Your company will receive additional on‑site signage recognizing your support and promoting your business throughout the event, ensuring strong visibility and appreciation from participants.
As the Food Sponsor, your contribution will help fund lunch for all golfers during the outing. Your company will receive additional on‑site signage recognizing your support and promoting your business throughout the event, ensuring strong visibility and appreciation from participants.
$
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