Honey Brook Lions Club

Hosted by

Honey Brook Lions Club

About this event

6th Annual Curtis R. Mimm Memorial Golf Outing

1422 Cambridge Rd

Honey Brook, PA 19344

Single Golfer
$140
Foursome
$560
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Hole Sponsor
$125
Beverage Sponsor
$500

As the Beverage Sponsor, your contribution will help fund beverages for all golfers during the outing. Your company will receive additional on‑site signage recognizing your support and promoting your business throughout the event, ensuring strong visibility and appreciation from participants.

Food Sponsor
$1,500

As the Food Sponsor, your contribution will help fund lunch for all golfers during the outing. Your company will receive additional on‑site signage recognizing your support and promoting your business throughout the event, ensuring strong visibility and appreciation from participants.

Add a donation for Honey Brook Lions Club

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