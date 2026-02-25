6th Annual D-Riven for Community Golf Outing Sponsorship Page

Hosted by
About this event
Your name/logo will be featured on signage at registration, designated as a golf hole sponsor, featured as a score card sponsor, and as a dinner table sponsor.
Your name/logo will also be spotlighted on our social media platforms.
Included in this sponsorship is also one (1) four-person team.
Your name/logo will be featured at registration, designated as a
hole sponsor and featured as a score card sponsor.
Your name/logo will be displayed at the beverage cart.
*Opportunity to have a company representative stay at the beverage cart to pass out drinks and/or company swag.
Your name/logo will be featured as a score card sponsor.
Your name/logo will be featured exclusively on the golf course with custom event signage as a hole sponsor. Your name/logo will also be featured as a score card sponsor.
Your name and/or logo will be included on the top of the score cards for all 100+ event attendees.
$5 per entry
$12 per ticket
10 tickets for $100
$125 per ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!