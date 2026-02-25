42 Strong

Hosted by

42 Strong

About this event

6th Annual D-Riven for Community Golf Outing Sponsorship Page

7000 Oakhurst Ln

Village of Clarkston, MI 48348, USA

Signature Sponsor
$10,000

Your name/logo will be featured on signage at registration, designated as a golf hole sponsor, featured as a score card sponsor, and as a dinner table sponsor.


Your name/logo will also be spotlighted on our social media platforms.


Included in this sponsorship is also one (1) four-person team.

Event Sponsor
$5,000

Your name/logo will be featured at registration, designated as a

hole sponsor and featured as a score card sponsor.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,500

Your name/logo will be displayed at the beverage cart.


*Opportunity to have a company representative stay at the beverage cart to pass out drinks and/or company swag.


Your name/logo will be featured as a score card sponsor.

Golf Hole Sponsorship
$1,500

Your name/logo will be featured exclusively on the golf course with custom event signage as a hole sponsor. Your name/logo will also be featured as a score card sponsor.

Score Card Sponsor
$500

Your name and/or logo will be included on the top of the score cards for all 100+ event attendees.

Mulligan Balls
$10
Putting Competition
$5

$5 per entry

50/50 Hole
$10
Raffle Tickets - Individual
$12

$12 per ticket

Raffle Tickets - 10 pack
$100

10 tickets for $100

Detroit Lions Raffle Package
$125

$125 per ticket

Add a donation for 42 Strong

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