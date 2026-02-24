Book for Hope

Book for Hope

6th Annual Dancing for Gold® Silent Auction

Baby Belly Bumps Heartbeat Peek item
Baby Belly Bumps Heartbeat Peek
$15

Starting bid

This item is good for a free heartbeat peek session at Baby Belly Bumps, valued at $55.

Concord Clean Session item
Concord Clean Session
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a 5-hour cleaning session from Concord Clean. $200 value.

Consuela Tote Bag item
Consuela Tote Bag
$50

Starting bid

Consuela Tote: This tote bag is valued at $265.

Cornwell Tools Package item
Cornwell Tools Package
$75

Starting bid

Tool set and tire inflater by Cornwell Tools. Valued at $275.

Snap-On Screwdriver Set item
Snap-On Screwdriver Set
$60

Starting bid

Snap-On Screwdriver Set. Valued at $175.

Corporal Clean CarPro Detailer item
Corporal Clean CarPro Detailer
$50

Starting bid

Corporal Clean CarPro Detailer Gift Card. Valued at $125.

Vacation at Destin, Florida item
Vacation at Destin, Florida
$1,000

Starting bid

7-Night Stay at a Beautiful Condo in a Beach Community in Destin, Florida. Valued at $2300.

Elysian Fields Gift Card item
Elysian Fields Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Elysian Fields Massage & Spa Gift Card. Valued at $50.00.

Fast Eddie's Bait and Tackle Fisherman's Bundle item
Fast Eddie's Bait and Tackle Fisherman's Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Fast Eddie's Ultimate Fisherman's Bundle. Includes a Fishing Pole that is not pictured. Valued at $215.00.

Things to Do Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Includes a $15 Gift Card to Funky Monkey Pottery Co and a Gift Set from the Pour Room with a Gift Card. Total Value for Package $87.

Hooper's Outdoor & Bike item
Hooper's Outdoor & Bike
$75

Starting bid

3 Day Rental for 2. Choose between a 3-day kayak or bicycle rental. Valued at $300.

3 Night Stay at Lake of Egypt item
3 Night Stay at Lake of Egypt
$200

Starting bid

3 Day Night Stay at the Beautiful Lake of Egypt from Heartland Realty & Rentals. Valued at $900.

Liberty Pest Control item
Liberty Pest Control
$25

Starting bid

Liberty Pest Control: One-time pest or mosquito treatment. Valued at $150.

Lori Jones Bundle item
Lori Jones Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Lori Jones Photography and Nails by Lori at Choppers package in Benton, KY. Valued at $140.

Mangino Dental At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit item
Mangino Dental At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit
$75

Starting bid

Package Valued at $300.

MIchelson's Freshwater Pearl and Faceted Hematite Necklace item
MIchelson's Freshwater Pearl and Faceted Hematite Necklace
$150

Starting bid

30-inch long Necklace made of Faceted Hematite and Freshwater Pearls valued at $500.

Paducah Dental In-Office Teeth Whitening item
Paducah Dental In-Office Teeth Whitening
$200

Starting bid

In-Office Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate with Dr. William E. Walden or Dr. Matthew Mangino valued at $650.

Polka Dots & Paislees Free Permanent Bracelet
$10

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a free permanent bracelet from Polka Dot & Paislees valued at $50.

Dining Out Package item
Dining Out Package
$50

Starting bid

$100 to Patti's, $120 to Pizza Inn, separated into Free Buffet coupons, and $50 in Sirloin Stockade gift cards. Total Value of $250.

Venture River Day Passes item
Venture River Day Passes
$10

Starting bid

2 Venture River Day Passes valued at $60.

Green Turtle Bay Getaway item
Green Turtle Bay Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Green Turtle Bay 2-Night vacation at Green Turtle Bay Resort & Marina. $700 Value

The Badgett Playhouse item
The Badgett Playhouse
$200

Starting bid

The Badgett Playhouse Gift Card is valued at $700.

Valentino Fragrance Gift Set item
Valentino Fragrance Gift Set
$50

Starting bid

Valentino Fragrance Gift Set and ACQUA DI GIO (GIORGIO ARMANI) valued at $265

The "Boulay" Portrait Session item
The "Boulay" Portrait Session
$200

Starting bid

The "Boulay" Portrait Session in Franklin, TN. Valued at $1500 with same day Print. 11x14 Photograph Print

7-Night Stay at Four Diamond Luxury Mexico Resort item
7-Night Stay at Four Diamond Luxury Mexico Resort
$2,100

Starting bid

7 Night Stay at Four Diamond Luxury Mexico Resort in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, or Puerto Peñasco for (2) Four Diamonds of Mexico. Valued at $1895.

Hilton Head Headwinds Vacation item
Hilton Head Headwinds Vacation
$1,600

Starting bid

Hilton Head, South Carolina, Sailing Experience with a 2-Night Stay for (2) Hilton Head Headwinds valued at $1450.

Waikiki Waves Vacation Package item
Waikiki Waves Vacation Package
$3,300

Starting bid

Oahu, Hawaii 5-Night Stay at a 4-Star Boutique Hotel in Waikiki with Snorkeling Adventure for (2) Waikiki Waves valued at $2995.

NASCAR Driving Experience Package item
NASCAR Driving Experience Package
$3,300

Starting bid

NASCAR Driving Experience with 2 Night Hotel Stay for (2) NASCAR Driving Experience valued at $2995.

Icons of Italy Vacation Package item
Icons of Italy Vacation Package
$4,400

Starting bid

Florence, Venice, or the Amalfi Coast: Authentic Italian Stays & Immersive Local Experiences Icons of Italy valued at $3995.

South of France Serenity Vacation item
South of France Serenity Vacation
$3,100

Starting bid

Saint-Émilion, France: Vineyard Cottage Stay with Private Winery Tour & Picnic for (2) South of France Serenity valued $2795.

Los Angeles Shopping Adventure item
Los Angeles Shopping Adventure
$3,200

Starting bid

Los Angeles Shopping Adventure with a 2 Night Hotel Stay for (2) Los Angeles Shopping Adventure valued at $2895.

Blondie's Western Wear & Tack
$50

Starting bid

A $200.00 gift certificate for a pair of boots at Blonie's Western Wear & Tack in West Paducah, KY.

An Authentic Nashville Predator Jersey item
An Authentic Nashville Predator Jersey
$125

Starting bid

Nashville Predators NHL Jersey Size 60 (Adult 3XL). Over $400.00 value.

A SMASH Pediatric Cancer Ballcap item
A SMASH Pediatric Cancer Ballcap
$25

Starting bid

One SMASH pediatric ballcap with the handprints of cancer kids and the element of the Hyundai Hope on Wheels. (The cap is priceless.) The value is $35.00

PADUCAH SHOOTING COMPLEX item
PADUCAH SHOOTING COMPLEX
$50

Starting bid

One-year PADUCAH SHOOTING COMPLEX voucher. Bring the card to the gun department at Paducah Shooters Supply to redeem your card for your free one-year membership. Value $150.00

Valid through 1/2027.

Allen Music Company item
Allen Music Company
$25

Starting bid

$100.00 gift basket with musical items and a $50.00 gift card.

