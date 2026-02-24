6th Annual Dancing for Gold® Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
This item is good for a free heartbeat peek session at Baby Belly Bumps, valued at $55.
Gift Certificate for a 5-hour cleaning session from Concord Clean. $200 value.
Consuela Tote: This tote bag is valued at $265.
Tool set and tire inflater by Cornwell Tools. Valued at $275.
Snap-On Screwdriver Set. Valued at $175.
Corporal Clean CarPro Detailer Gift Card. Valued at $125.
7-Night Stay at a Beautiful Condo in a Beach Community in Destin, Florida. Valued at $2300.
Elysian Fields Massage & Spa Gift Card. Valued at $50.00.
Fast Eddie's Ultimate Fisherman's Bundle. Includes a Fishing Pole that is not pictured. Valued at $215.00.
Includes a $15 Gift Card to Funky Monkey Pottery Co and a Gift Set from the Pour Room with a Gift Card. Total Value for Package $87.
3 Day Rental for 2. Choose between a 3-day kayak or bicycle rental. Valued at $300.
3 Day Night Stay at the Beautiful Lake of Egypt from Heartland Realty & Rentals. Valued at $900.
Liberty Pest Control: One-time pest or mosquito treatment. Valued at $150.
Lori Jones Photography and Nails by Lori at Choppers package in Benton, KY. Valued at $140.
Package Valued at $300.
30-inch long Necklace made of Faceted Hematite and Freshwater Pearls valued at $500.
In-Office Teeth Whitening Gift Certificate with Dr. William E. Walden or Dr. Matthew Mangino valued at $650.
Gift Certificate for a free permanent bracelet from Polka Dot & Paislees valued at $50.
$100 to Patti's, $120 to Pizza Inn, separated into Free Buffet coupons, and $50 in Sirloin Stockade gift cards. Total Value of $250.
2 Venture River Day Passes valued at $60.
Green Turtle Bay 2-Night vacation at Green Turtle Bay Resort & Marina. $700 Value
The Badgett Playhouse Gift Card is valued at $700.
Valentino Fragrance Gift Set and ACQUA DI GIO (GIORGIO ARMANI) valued at $265
The "Boulay" Portrait Session in Franklin, TN. Valued at $1500 with same day Print. 11x14 Photograph Print
7 Night Stay at Four Diamond Luxury Mexico Resort in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, or Puerto Peñasco for (2) Four Diamonds of Mexico. Valued at $1895.
Hilton Head, South Carolina, Sailing Experience with a 2-Night Stay for (2) Hilton Head Headwinds valued at $1450.
Oahu, Hawaii 5-Night Stay at a 4-Star Boutique Hotel in Waikiki with Snorkeling Adventure for (2) Waikiki Waves valued at $2995.
NASCAR Driving Experience with 2 Night Hotel Stay for (2) NASCAR Driving Experience valued at $2995.
Florence, Venice, or the Amalfi Coast: Authentic Italian Stays & Immersive Local Experiences Icons of Italy valued at $3995.
Saint-Émilion, France: Vineyard Cottage Stay with Private Winery Tour & Picnic for (2) South of France Serenity valued $2795.
Los Angeles Shopping Adventure with a 2 Night Hotel Stay for (2) Los Angeles Shopping Adventure valued at $2895.
A $200.00 gift certificate for a pair of boots at Blonie's Western Wear & Tack in West Paducah, KY.
Nashville Predators NHL Jersey Size 60 (Adult 3XL). Over $400.00 value.
One SMASH pediatric ballcap with the handprints of cancer kids and the element of the Hyundai Hope on Wheels. (The cap is priceless.) The value is $35.00
One-year PADUCAH SHOOTING COMPLEX voucher. Bring the card to the gun department at Paducah Shooters Supply to redeem your card for your free one-year membership. Value $150.00
Valid through 1/2027.
$100.00 gift basket with musical items and a $50.00 gift card.
