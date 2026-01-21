6th Annual DeLand Derby Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsorship Level Includes:
• Entry for two with open bar & buffet
• Advertising on event signage
• Logo Projection at event
• 1 Social Media Posting
• $500 Casino Cash
Sponsorship Level Includes:
• Entry for 8 with open bar, buffet, and reserved table
• Advertising on Event Signage
• Logo Projection at Event
• 2 Social Media Postings
• $1,000 Casino Cash
Sponsorship Level Includes:
• Entry for 8 with open bar, buffet, and reserved table
• Logo on Glassware
• Promotional Acknowledgement at Event
• Website Promotion
• 3 Social Media Postings
• Logo Projection at Event
• $2,500 Casino Cash
If you’d like to pay via check, please make check payable to Rotaract Club of DeLand and mail to PO Box 3363, DeLand, FL 32721.
If you would like to receive credit from the IRS for this donation using our 501c3, please make this check payable to The York Foundation with Rotaract Club of DeLand Derby in the memo and mail to the above address. Thank you for your support!
