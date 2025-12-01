Hawaii Fi-Do Service Dogs

Hawaii Fi-Do Service Dogs

6th Annual Dining With Dogs

1690 Ala Puumalu St

Honolulu, HI 96818, USA

General Admission
$150

Celebrate our volunteers and help place more service dogs in the community. Enjoy a Hawaiian-style buffet, drinks, an online silent and live auction, and a meet-and-greet with our dog teams. Experience an interactive fundraiser with free therapeutic dog interactions, live service dog training demos, and practical dog training tips you can try at home.

Buyout Table
$1,500

Make it a night to remember with your own table of ten! Gather your favorite dog lovers, enjoy free therapeutic dog interactions, a Hawaiian buffet, drinks, an online silent and live auction, and a meet-and-greet with our hero dog teams, all while celebrating community and supporting people of all abilities.

$3,000 “Silver” Level recognition
$3,000

Host your own table of ten and enjoy two bottles of wine while making a big impact in the community. Your support earns a half-page ad in the event program and exclusive perks:

All sponsors also receive:

  • Recognition in the program
  • Special verbal recognition during the event
  • Table “Silver Level Sponsor” sign
  • Certificate of appreciation
  • Recognition on the Fi-Do website

Celebrate, connect, and show your commitment to placing more service dogs and supporting volunteers — all while enjoying an unforgettable evening of free therapeutic dog interactions, online and silent auctions, and Hawaiian-style fun!

$5,000 Gold Level Sponsor – Go for Gold!
$5,000

Host your own table of ten with four bottles of wine, a full-page ad in the program, and a truly unique experience: a day-in-the-life of puppy raising at a location of your choice!

All sponsors also enjoy:

  • Recognition in the program
  • Special verbal recognition during the event
  • Table “Gold Level Sponsor” sign
  • Certificate of appreciation
  • Recognition on the Fi-Do website

Make a big impact while enjoying an unforgettable evening of free therapeutic dog interactions, online and silent auctions, Hawaiian-style buffet, and drinks. Celebrate volunteers, connect with fellow dog lovers, and experience the joy of helping place more service dogs in the community.

$10,000 Platinum Level Sponsor – The Big Dog!
$10,000

Claim the ultimate VIP experience: host your own table of ten, enjoy four bottles of PREMIUM wine, and a two-page center spread ad in the program. Plus, get a once-in-a-lifetime day-in-the-life puppy raising experience at a location of your choice!

All sponsors also receive:

  • Recognition in the program
  • Special verbal recognition during the event
  • Table “Platinum Level Sponsor” sign
  • Certificate of appreciation
  • Recognition on the Fi-Do website

Step up as the Big Dog while enjoying an unforgettable evening of free therapeutic dog interactions, online and silent auctions, Hawaiian-style buffet, and drinks. Celebrate volunteers, connect with fellow dog lovers, and make a major impact by placing more service dogs in the community.

