6th Annual Dining With Dogs

About this event
Celebrate our volunteers and help place more service dogs in the community. Enjoy a Hawaiian-style buffet, drinks, an online silent and live auction, and a meet-and-greet with our dog teams. Experience an interactive fundraiser with free therapeutic dog interactions, live service dog training demos, and practical dog training tips you can try at home.
Make it a night to remember with your own table of ten! Gather your favorite dog lovers, enjoy free therapeutic dog interactions, a Hawaiian buffet, drinks, an online silent and live auction, and a meet-and-greet with our hero dog teams, all while celebrating community and supporting people of all abilities.
Host your own table of ten and enjoy two bottles of wine while making a big impact in the community. Your support earns a half-page ad in the event program and exclusive perks:
Celebrate, connect, and show your commitment to placing more service dogs and supporting volunteers — all while enjoying an unforgettable evening of free therapeutic dog interactions, online and silent auctions, and Hawaiian-style fun!
Host your own table of ten with four bottles of wine, a full-page ad in the program, and a truly unique experience: a day-in-the-life of puppy raising at a location of your choice!
Make a big impact while enjoying an unforgettable evening of free therapeutic dog interactions, online and silent auctions, Hawaiian-style buffet, and drinks. Celebrate volunteers, connect with fellow dog lovers, and experience the joy of helping place more service dogs in the community.
Claim the ultimate VIP experience: host your own table of ten, enjoy four bottles of PREMIUM wine, and a two-page center spread ad in the program. Plus, get a once-in-a-lifetime day-in-the-life puppy raising experience at a location of your choice!
Step up as the Big Dog while enjoying an unforgettable evening of free therapeutic dog interactions, online and silent auctions, Hawaiian-style buffet, and drinks. Celebrate volunteers, connect with fellow dog lovers, and make a major impact by placing more service dogs in the community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!