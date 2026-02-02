Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program

Hosted by

Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program

About this event

6th Annual Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program Gala/Fundraiser

5318 Duncanville Rd

Dallas, TX 75236, USA

General Admission (Optional CASH BAR)
$75

General Admission, Seated Dinner will be served. Cash Bar - Drink tickets will be $10 per drink.

VIP (OPEN BAR)
$100

VIP - Seated Dinner Served and Open Bar!

Donate a Seat to a Recipient Parent
$75

These tickets will be provided to a Parent of the Recipient.

DONATE $10 or more!
Pay what you can

If you can't make it and you want to bless the students with a $10 donation, please do so. Or more if you are blessed to do so. Thank you!

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Gala; Eight Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)

Titanium Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Gala; Six Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)

Platinum Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Gala; Four Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Gala; Two Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Dinner Seating for Four (4) at Scholarship Gala; One Month Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard and Website; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)

Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Dinner Seating for Two (2) at Scholarship Gala; Two Weeks Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard and Website; Open Bar; Certificate Award; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)

Table Sponsor for Parents
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor a table of 8, for parents who can't afford to see their child get their award. Dinner included for parents and table/banner signage for sponsor.

Add a donation for Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program

$

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