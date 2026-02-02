6th Annual Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program Gala/Fundraiser

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About this event
General Admission, Seated Dinner will be served. Cash Bar - Drink tickets will be $10 per drink.
VIP - Seated Dinner Served and Open Bar!
These tickets will be provided to a Parent of the Recipient.
If you can't make it and you want to bless the students with a $10 donation, please do so. Or more if you are blessed to do so. Thank you!
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Gala; Eight Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Eight (8) at Scholarship Gala; Six Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Gala; Four Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Six (6) at Scholarship Gala; Two Months Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Ad Banner on Website; Social Media; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Four (4) at Scholarship Gala; One Month Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard and Website; Open Bar; Crystal Award; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Dinner Seating for Two (2) at Scholarship Gala; Two Weeks Advertising on Tax2Go’s Digital Billboard and Website; Open Bar; Certificate Award; Letter of Acknowledgment; (Tax Deductible Donation)
Sponsor a table of 8, for parents who can't afford to see their child get their award. Dinner included for parents and table/banner signage for sponsor.
$
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