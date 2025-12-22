The Traveling Youth, Inc.

Hosted by

The Traveling Youth, Inc.

About this event

6th Annual Family Fun Exploration Day Sponsorship

300 SE Ocean Blvd

Stuart, FL 34994, USA

Global Sponsor item
Global Sponsor
$2,500

•Presenting Logo on ALL print/social media marketing
•Opportunity to speak at the event
•Video Shout Outs (2)
•Social Media Shout Out + Story (3)
•Large Logo on Shirts
•Logo on FRONT of "Passport" given to all attendees
•Large Logo on Banner at event
•Logo on front page of our Website for a year
•Yard Sign with Business Logo in PRIME LOCATION at event
•EXCLUSIVITY AT EVENT

International Sponsor item
International Sponsor
$975

•Logo on select print/social media marketing
•Business Name Shout Out at Event
•Video Shout Out (1)
•Social Media Shout Out + Story (2)
•Logo on "Passport" given to all attendees
•Logo on our Website for a year
•Medium Logo on Banner
•Logo on Shirts
•Yard Sign with Business Logo at event

Domestic Sponsor item
Domestic Sponsor
$650

•Logo on select print/social media marketing materials
•Business Name Shout Out at Event
•Social Media Shout Out + Story (1)
•Yard Sign with Business Logo at event
•Logo on Banner at Event
•Name on "Passport" given to all attendees
•Name on Shirts

Local Sponsor item
Local Sponsor
$275

•Name on select print/social media marketing
•Social Media Shout Out + Story (1)
•Yard Sign with Logo at Event
•Name on Banner at Event

Neighborhood Sponsor item
Neighborhood Sponsor
$175

•Yard Sign w/ Logo at Event
•Social Media Shout Out

Food Vendor item
Food Vendor
Pay what you can

IMPORTANT NOTE: FOOD VENDORS ARE NOT INCLUDED ON PASSPORT (UNLESS THEY ARE A SPONSOR) - FOOD VENDOR FEE WILL BE WAIVED IF YOU SPONSOR.


To be a sponsor, please select "food vendor" and insert the $$ amount of the sponsorship level you would like in the "pay what you can" section.


All food vendors are also required to represent a country to fit our theme of the event!

Community Partner item
Community Partner
Free

ONLY VERIFIED 501C3 NONPROFITS WILL BE ACCEPTED.
**LIMITED SPACE**
•Free 10x10 booth space at our event


**In-kind trade of space. If you have an upcoming event we can have a table/booth at - we would love the opportunity to be reciprocated!**


We also require you to bring a raffle prize to the event.

Add a donation for The Traveling Youth, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!