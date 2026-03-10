Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces

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Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces

About this event

6th Annual Farm to Fork Fundraiser

201 S New York Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA

General Admission Dinner Ticket
$100

Attendees will enjoy creative, Farm to Fork dishes prepared by our region's culinary masters, as well as garden-inspired cocktails & mocktails developed by Cardinal's bartenders.

Community Dinner Ticket
$100

Sponsor entry to the dinner event for a community member! Attendees will enjoy creative, Farm to Fork dishes prepared by our region's culinary masters, as well as garden-inspired cocktails & mocktails developed by Cardinal's bartenders.

Donation
$500
Ticket Quartet Sponsor - $1000
$1,000

The Ticket Quartet Sponsorship includes 4 Dinner Tickets, a Logo on the Sponsor Thank You Sign at the event and mention in the Thank You newsletter! Please reach out to Lisa Newcomb at [email protected] if you are interested in additional sponsorship opportunities!

Bronze Sponsor - $2,500
$2,500

The Bronze Sponsorship includes 6 Dinner Tickets, a Logo on the Sponsor Thank You Sign at the event and mention in the Thank You newsletter! Please reach out to Lisa Newcomb at [email protected] if you are interested in additional sponsorship opportunities!

Silver Sponsor - $5,000
$5,000

The Silver Sponsorship includes 8 Dinner Tickets, one post on C.R.O.P.S. social media, a Logo on the Sponsor Thank You Sign at the event and mention in the Thank You newsletter! Please reach out to Lisa Newcomb at [email protected] if you are interested in additional sponsorship opportunities!

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