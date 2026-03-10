6th Annual Farm to Fork Fundraiser

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About this event
Attendees will enjoy creative, Farm to Fork dishes prepared by our region's culinary masters, as well as garden-inspired cocktails & mocktails developed by Cardinal's bartenders.
Sponsor entry to the dinner event for a community member! Attendees will enjoy creative, Farm to Fork dishes prepared by our region's culinary masters, as well as garden-inspired cocktails & mocktails developed by Cardinal's bartenders.
The Ticket Quartet Sponsorship includes 4 Dinner Tickets, a Logo on the Sponsor Thank You Sign at the event and mention in the Thank You newsletter! Please reach out to Lisa Newcomb at [email protected] if you are interested in additional sponsorship opportunities!
The Bronze Sponsorship includes 6 Dinner Tickets, a Logo on the Sponsor Thank You Sign at the event and mention in the Thank You newsletter! Please reach out to Lisa Newcomb at [email protected] if you are interested in additional sponsorship opportunities!
The Silver Sponsorship includes 8 Dinner Tickets, one post on C.R.O.P.S. social media, a Logo on the Sponsor Thank You Sign at the event and mention in the Thank You newsletter! Please reach out to Lisa Newcomb at [email protected] if you are interested in additional sponsorship opportunities!
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