6th Annual Foster's Voice Suicide Awareness Golf Outing

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About this event
Sign up a team of 4.
To register and pay later, please use the promo code PAYLATER at checkout.
If paying later, payment can be made via Venmo, cash, or check directly to Foster's Voice at any time for $320 through the day prior to the event. Team price will increase to $360 if paying the day of the event.
Sign up as an individual player.
To register and pay later, please use the promo code PAYLATER at checkout.
If paying later, payment can be made via Venmo, cash, or check directly to Foster's Voice at any time for $80 through the day prior to the event. Price will increase to $90 if paying the day of the event.
Includes sign with family name OR "In Loving Memory" sign with your loved ones name and picture (picture optional) placed around the pavilion. Please email optional picture to [email protected]
Includes sign with company name and logo on a hole and logo on sponsorship sign at the pavilion where golfers will check-in and eat lunch. Pictures of your sign at the hole will also be posted on our Facebook after the event.
Optional: company representative present at event.
Optional: provide company marketing materials (merch, brochures, swag, coupons, etc.) for golfers
Please email logo to [email protected]
Includes: company logo on primary event signage and flyer, sign with logo on hole, option to have company representative present at event, option to speak prior to both flights, option to provide company marketing materials (merch, brochures, swag, coupons, etc.) for golfers, AND 1 team of 4 to participate in the outing.
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