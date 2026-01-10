6th Annual Freedom Cruise 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Tickets are $125 each and cover food, drink and music. No other costs will be incurred.
I am attending the event and I would like to sponsor Veteran(s) and meet them at the event.
Include the number of your tickets and number of Veterans you'd like to sponsor.
I am Not Attending the event and I would like to sponsor Veteran(s)
Include the number of Veterans you'd like to sponsor.
Provides 2 tickets to the event
Recogniton at event
Provides 4 tickets to the event.
Social Media Recognition
Recognition at event
Company Name on food table
Provides 4 Tickets to the event.
Social Media Recognition
Recognition at event
4th of July Cocktail Sponsor (you choose the cocktail)
Company name at bar
$
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