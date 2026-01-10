S.E.R.V.E. - South East Resource Veterans Effort

Hosted by

S.E.R.V.E. - South East Resource Veterans Effort

About this event

6th Annual Freedom Cruise 2026

2500 South Shore Blvd

League City, TX 77573, USA

General admission
$125

Tickets are $125 each and cover food, drink and music. No other costs will be incurred.

Sponsor a Veteran (I am Attending)
$125

I am attending the event and I would like to sponsor Veteran(s) and meet them at the event.

Include the number of your tickets and number of Veterans you'd like to sponsor.

Sponsor a Veteran (I am Not Attending)
$125

I am Not Attending the event and I would like to sponsor Veteran(s)

Include the number of Veterans you'd like to sponsor.

DJ Sponsor
$500

Provides 2 tickets to the event

Recogniton at event

Food Sponsor
$1,500

Provides 4 tickets to the event.

Social Media Recognition

Recognition at event

Company Name on food table

Cocktail Sponsor
$1,500

Provides 4 Tickets to the event.

Social Media Recognition

Recognition at event

4th of July Cocktail Sponsor (you choose the cocktail)

Company name at bar

Add a donation for S.E.R.V.E. - South East Resource Veterans Effort

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