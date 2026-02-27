6th Annual Golf 'FORE' Our Future Success Classic

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About this event
Our Individual Entry Fee covers one player. Here you will be combined with other individual players to form a foursome. Your fee includes - 18 holes of golf, two motorized golf carts for the team, range balls, entry to two contests (Longest Drive and
Closest To The Pin), as well as morning to-go snacks and lunch buffet.
Our four Player Team entry fee includes four players, two motorized golf carts for the team, 18 holes of golf, range balls, entry into 2 contests (Longest Drive and Closest To The Pin), morning to-go snacks, and lunch buffet.
Our Individual Entry Fee covers one player. Here you will be combined with other individual players to form a foursome. Your fee includes - 18 holes of golf, two motorized golf carts for the team, range balls, entry to two contests (Longest Drive and
Closest To The Pin), as well as morning to-go snacks and lunch buffet.
Our four Player Team entry fee includes four players, two motorized golf carts for the team, 18 holes of golf, range balls, entry into 2 contests (Longest Drive and Closest To The Pin), morning to-go snacks, and lunch buffet.
Display your support for our Golf "Fore" Our Future Success Classic by purchasing a Tee Sign that will be placed in a very visible location on
one of 18 holes of the course! Please include your desired text (up to 75 characters including spaces) that you want on your Tee Sign in the Comment field during the order process.
Two (2) golf 4 player teams – 8 players total
| Your company branding will be listed on our website as tournament Sapphire sponsor for this years event and next years event
| 4’ x 8’ Presenting Sponsor banner | Marketing at Registration table
| Your marketing materials or items will be placed in our Golfer goodie bags
| Three (3) dedicated hole tee box signs
| Recognition at awards luncheon
| Your branding will be placed on our tournament welcome banner
| Morning to-go snacks and lunch buffet for all players
| Three (3) free mulligans for all players
| Three (3) free raffle tickets for all players
| Golfer goodie bags for all players
Two (2) golf 4 player teams – 8 players total
| Marketing at Registration table
| Your company branding will be listed on our website as tournament Platinum sponsor
| 4’ x 8’ Presenting Sponsor banner
| Three (3) dedicated hole tee box signs
| Recognition at awards luncheon
| Your branding will be placed on our tournament welcome banner
| Morning to-go snacks and lunch buffet for all players
| Two (2) free mulligans for all players
| Two (2) free raffle tickets for all pla
Two (2) golf 4 player teams – 8 players total
| Your company branding will be listed on our website as tournament Gold sponsor
| Two (2) dedicated hole tee box signs
| Recognition at awards luncheon
| Your branding will be placed on our tournament welcome banner
| Morning to-go snacks and lunch buffet for all players
| One (1) free mulligan for all players
| One (1) free raffle ticket for all players
| Golfer goodie bags for all players
One (1) golf 4 player team – 4 players total
| Your company branding will be listed on our website as tournament Silver sponsor
| One (1) dedicated hole tee box signs
| Recognition at awards luncheon
| Your branding will be placed on our tournament welcome banner
| Morning to-go snacks & lunch buffet for all players
| One (1) free raffle ticket for all players
| Golfer goodie bags for all players
One (1) golf 4 player team – 4 players
| Your company branding will be listed on our website as tournament Hole-In-One sponsor
| One (1) dedicated hole tee box signs
| Recognition at awards luncheon
| Your branding will be placed on our tournament welcome banner
| Morning to-go snacks & lunch buffet for all players
| One (1) free raffle ticket for all players
| Golfer goodie bags for all players
Sponsorship includes one (1) large 4’x8’ vinyl banner and one (1) 5’ tall retractable banner display introducing your name or company as the exclusive lunch buffet sponsor. These banners will be in full visibility during our lunch buffet.
Our Registration Area Sponsorship includes one (1) 5’ tall retractable banner display as well as a full-color table runner. Your name or company name, logo or brand will be on full display for all of our golfers to see during the time of registration. Every golfer is required to check-in at this table so it is sure to be noticed!
Our tournament will hold various skills challenges and this gives you the opportunity to sponsor two of these popular contests. Signage with your name or company name and branding or logo will be printed in full-color and surely leave a lasting impression on all of our golf participants. Includes the following 2 signs: 1. Longest Drive contest | 2. Closest To The Pin contest
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