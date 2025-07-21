6th Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
One foursome including breakfast, lunch, pre-range balls, course & cart fees for all 4 golfers
Individual golfer to be placed with a team. Includes breakfast, lunch, pre-range balls, course & cart fees.
Any non-golfers who would like to join us for lunch, our silent auction, and raffles are welcome to join in the club house following the round at approximately noon!
Sponsors will receive company or family name and logo placement on signage at their sponsored hole(s), recognition on our website and social media, and an invitation to attend the event to table their hole and share promotional materials, including items for golfer welcome bags.
Includes one foursome, company name and logo on signage at sponsored hole(s), logo placement on our website and social media, the opportunity to table the hole and distribute promotional materials (including welcome bag items), plus exclusive signage at the putting green, and a dedicated social media spotlight.
Includes one foursome, company name and logo displayed at the breakfast and check-in stations, verbal recognition during the opening welcome, a dedicated social media post, and distribution of your promotional materials at the event.
Includes two foursomes, prominent signage displayed during the lunch service, verbal recognition during both the opening and closing statements, two dedicated social media spotlights, and distribution of your promotional materials at the event.
This sponsorship level would cover the majority of our projected costs owed to the golf course on the day of the event, allowing for a significant impact on the overall success of our fundraiser.
It includes full event rebranding as “Shelly’s Warriors Golf Tournament – Sponsored by [Your Company]” on all materials, prominent banner signage at check-in and during lunch, verbal recognition during both opening and closing remarks, featured placement in all promotional posts along with at least three personalized social media thank-yous, the opportunity to distribute promotional materials at the event, an invitation to speak during the luncheon, and three foursomes in the tournament.
For a discounted rate to cover costs owed to the course, please sponsor one of the high school teams who would like to attend our event.
We will acknowledge your sponsorship on our social media and the day of at the event. The teams can wear any company shirts to represent your organization if you wish!
FULL: Thank you for your interest in volunteering with Shelly's Warriors. We are grateful to have all volunteer positions FILLED for our tournament, and we hope to see you next time!
