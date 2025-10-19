6th Annual Hard Hat Happy Hour / Hammer-Slammin' Tourney

About this event
8 Tournament Entries / Logo listed as Event sponsor on all event promotional materials / Listed as Event sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as Event sponsor / **Logo on Electronic Billboard
4 Tournament Entries / Logo listed on all event promotional materials / Listed as sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as sponsor / **Logo on Electronic Billboard
2 Tournament Entries / Logo listed on all event promotional materials / Listed as sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as sponsor / **Logo on Electronic Billboard
6 Event Only Tickets / Logo listed as Trophy Sponsor on all event promotional materials / Listed as Trophy sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as sponsor / **Logo on Electronic Billboard
4 Event Only Tickets / Logo listed as Sponsor on all event promotional materials / Listed as sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as sponsor /**Logo on Electronic Billboard
2 Event Only Tickets / Logo listed as Sponsor on all event promotional materials / Listed as sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as sponsor
Includes your FIRST Beverage, food, and ENTRY into the Hammer-Slammin' Tourney.
Includes your FIRST beverage and food.
