6th Annual Hard Hat Happy Hour / Hammer-Slammin' Tourney

820 Center Ave

Moorhead, MN 56560, USA

Hard Hat Event Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Tournament Entries / Logo listed as Event sponsor on all event promotional materials / Listed as Event sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as Event sponsor / **Logo on Electronic Billboard

Safety Vest Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tournament Entries / Logo listed on all event promotional materials / Listed as sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as sponsor / **Logo on Electronic Billboard

Steel Toe Boot Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tournament Entries / Logo listed on all event promotional materials / Listed as sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as sponsor / **Logo on Electronic Billboard

Hammer-Slammin' Trophy Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Event Only Tickets / Logo listed as Trophy Sponsor on all event promotional materials / Listed as Trophy sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as sponsor / **Logo on Electronic Billboard

Food & Beverage Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Event Only Tickets / Logo listed as Sponsor on all event promotional materials / Listed as sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as sponsor /**Logo on Electronic Billboard

Supplies Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Event Only Tickets / Logo listed as Sponsor on all event promotional materials / Listed as sponsor on all social media outlets / Recognition at the event as sponsor

Tournament Ticket
$40

Includes your FIRST Beverage, food, and ENTRY into the Hammer-Slammin' Tourney.

Event Only
$20

Includes your FIRST beverage and food.

Add a donation for NAWIC - Fargo-Moorhead, ND #246

$

