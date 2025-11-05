5th Annual Holiday Gala at the Main Lodge

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including a raw bar, open bar, raffles, prizes and more.
Two (2) tickets to the Gala & a half page printed journal ad.
Four (4) tickets to the gala and a half page printed journal ad.
Five (5) dinner seats and a full page journal ad.
One (1) table of 10 for the gala.
Inside Front Cover of the journal
Display of Logo and/or name on table signage.
6 left!
Two (2) tables of 10 for the gala.
Inside Back Cover of the printed journal.
Display of logo and/or name on table signage.
four (4) dinner seats.
full page printed journal ad
display of logo and/or name on table signage.
Two (2) dinner seats
full page printed journal ad.
Display of logo and/or name on table signage.
Two (2) dinner seats
Full page printed journal ad
Display of logo and/or name on cigar table
Two (2) dinner seats
Full page printed journal ad
Display of logo and/or name on DJ booth.
Donation Only - Mention in Journal Ad.
$
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