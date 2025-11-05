Angel Alliance

Hosted by

Angel Alliance

About this event

5th Annual Holiday Gala at the Main Lodge

4502 Lakeview Ct

Hamlin, PA 18427, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including a raw bar, open bar, raffles, prizes and more.

Bronze Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) tickets to the Gala & a half page printed journal ad.

Silver Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four (4) tickets to the gala and a half page printed journal ad.

Gold Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Five (5) dinner seats and a full page journal ad.

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One (1) table of 10 for the gala.

Inside Front Cover of the journal

Display of Logo and/or name on table signage.

Presenting Sponsorship
$2,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Two (2) tables of 10 for the gala.

Inside Back Cover of the printed journal.

Display of logo and/or name on table signage.

Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

four (4) dinner seats.

full page printed journal ad

display of logo and/or name on table signage.

Decorations
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) dinner seats

full page printed journal ad.

Display of logo and/or name on table signage.

Cigars
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) dinner seats

Full page printed journal ad

Display of logo and/or name on cigar table

Entertainment
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) dinner seats

Full page printed journal ad

Display of logo and/or name on DJ booth.

Angel
$100

Donation Only - Mention in Journal Ad.

Add a donation for Angel Alliance

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