The Traveling Youth, Inc.

Offered by

The Traveling Youth, Inc.

About this shop

6th Annual Holiday Pie Drive

Holiday Berry Custard Pie item
Holiday Berry Custard Pie
$25

Homemade Berry Custard Pie!
Blueberries & Raspberries in a homemade custard with notes of vanilla, cinnamon & nutmeg. Always made with love!

*GLUTEN FREE* Holiday Berry Custard Pie item
*GLUTEN FREE* Holiday Berry Custard Pie
$30

Homemade Berry Custard Pie that is BAKED SEPARATELY from other pies to prevent cross-contamination for those with intolerances.

Blueberries & Raspberries in a homemade custard with notes of vanilla, cinnamon & nutmeg. Always made with love!

Donate a Pie item
Donate a Pie
$25

Want to support, but don't want a pie? Donate a pie to someone in need this season! We will bake it and make sure it finds a good home. It's a WIN-WIN-WIN.

Add a donation for The Traveling Youth, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!