6th Annual Hot Wheels- Car Show & Eagle Racing Cup

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About this event
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This ticket includes entry for one parent and one child to compete together as a racing team in the Eagle Racing Cup. Teams will race an unmodified Hot Wheels car in our bracket-style competition for a chance to win trophies and the coveted Eagle Racing Cup.
Each racing team ticket also includes event admission, popcorn, a bottled water, a craft activity, and five raffle tickets (for prize raffles; not valid for the 50/50 raffle).
This ticket is for families registering an additional child to compete as a separate racing team with a parent in the Eagle Racing Cup. Each team will race an unmodified Hot Wheels car in our bracket-style competition for a chance to win trophies and the coveted Eagle Racing Cup.
This ticket includes event admission, popcorn, a bottled water, a craft activity, and five raffle tickets (for prize raffles; not valid for the 50/50 raffle).
2 slices of pepperoni pizza, one bottled water
2 Pizza slices (Cheese) and 1 bottle water
This entry ticket secures your spot in our official showcase and gives your vehicle the opportunity to be featured, photographed, and considered for awards. From classic restorations to custom builds and modern exotics—every car has a place on our track.
RC tickets (per car) includes 3 raffle tickets. 1 car =$25, 2 cars =$50, etc...
Eagle RC Grand Prix, a remote-control car race designed exclusively for LCDS students in 5th–8th grade.
Bring your own remote-control car and compete against fellow racers on our LCDS RC Race Track. Participants may race individually or as part of a team. To qualify for the race, each Remote Control Racing Team must include at least one student in grades 5–8. Each RC car entered in the race must also have a race ticket purchased.
Students in lower grades may participate on an RC Car Team only if their team includes at least one 5th–8th grade student.
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