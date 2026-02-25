6th Annual Hot Wheels- Car Show & Eagle Racing Cup

This ticket includes entry for one parent and one child to compete together as a racing team in the Eagle Racing Cup. Teams will race an unmodified Hot Wheels car in our bracket-style competition for a chance to win trophies and the coveted Eagle Racing Cup.

Each racing team ticket also includes event admission, popcorn, a bottled water, a craft activity, and five raffle tickets (for prize raffles; not valid for the 50/50 raffle).