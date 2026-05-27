Fawohodie Foundation Nfp

Hosted by

Fawohodie Foundation Nfp

About this event

6th Annual Juneteenth & Father's Day Block Party

4000 W Madison St

Chicago, IL 60624, USA

General Admission
Free

Join us to celebrate and shop local!

Vendor Fee
$50

Vendor registration includes Madison Business Association membership, 2 chairs and table. Complete the application https://bit.ly/BlockPartyVendors


Madison Business Association members receive support in applying for grants and funding, meet and greets, special events and tools to build your business or renovate your commercial space

Admission with IAM Tshirt
$35

Our I AM t-shirts, sales of these shirts represent pride and affirm the confidence of self determination. I AM WHO I THINK I AM. You can pre order a shirt and pick up during the event or at Levelz Style Lounge if you cannot attend

Add a donation for Fawohodie Foundation Nfp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!