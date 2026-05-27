6th Annual Juneteenth & Father's Day Block Party

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About this event
Join us to celebrate and shop local!
Vendor registration includes Madison Business Association membership, 2 chairs and table. Complete the application https://bit.ly/BlockPartyVendors
Madison Business Association members receive support in applying for grants and funding, meet and greets, special events and tools to build your business or renovate your commercial space
Our I AM t-shirts, sales of these shirts represent pride and affirm the confidence of self determination. I AM WHO I THINK I AM. You can pre order a shirt and pick up during the event or at Levelz Style Lounge if you cannot attend
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!