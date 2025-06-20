Dream Big Scholarship Fund Inc
6th Annual Juneteenth Block Party Vendor Registration
1300 N Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Juneteenth Block party- Kids Admission (Ages 5 to 17)
free
General admission includes a Dream Big backpack with books and educational resources while supplies last.
General admission includes a Dream Big backpack with books and educational resources while supplies last.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Juneteenth Block Party & Fair ( Adult)
free
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout