6th Annual Juneteenth Block Party Vendor Registration

1300 N Main Ave

San Antonio, TX 78212, USA

Juneteenth Block party- Kids Admission (Ages 5 to 17)
free
General admission includes a Dream Big backpack with books and educational resources while supplies last.
Juneteenth Block Party & Fair ( Adult)
free
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing