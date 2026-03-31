Kcef Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Kcef Foundation Inc

About this event

6TH ANNUAL KCEF CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

4100 Shadow Hawk Drive

Richmond, TX 77407, USA

Tournament Title Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes(4) 4 person teams, caddy for each team, Ultimate signage on everything,1 VIP table for 10 at

KCEF's Annual Gala on October 24, 2026 , 48 mulligans & 16 entries into putting contest

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Includes (3) 4 person teams,Caddy for each team, Premier signage opportunities, 36 mulligans & 12 entries into putting contest.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes (2) 4 person team, Caddy for team, Signage, 8 entries into putting contest and 24 mulligans

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes (1) 4 person team, Caddy for team, 4 entries into putting contest and 12 mulligans

Putting Contest
$500

Signage on putting green

Individual Player
$625

You will be paired up with other individual players in teams of 4. Ticket includes 3 mulligans & 1 entry into putting contest.

Watch This Sponsor
$2,000

Unique golf experience for all tournament participants that uses Trackman software & technology to capture a video of swings & see their ball flight analytics

Drink Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Signage on Beverage Carts

Closest to the Pin
$500

Signage at the Tee Box

Hole Sponsor
$200

Signage at Tee Box

Mulligans
$25

Max 4 mulligans p/player

Raffle Ticket
$25

1st Par Tee Time Liquor & Wine Display

2nd $200 Gift Card to Trulucks

Raffle 5/100
$100

1st Par Tee Time Liquor & Wine Display

2nd $200 Gift Card to Trulucks

Team Next Year
$100

Team of 4 for next year. Cart cover, 4 towels, box of golf balls & bottle Blanton’s Bourbon

Beat The Pro
$100
Add a donation for Kcef Foundation Inc

$

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