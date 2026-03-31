6TH ANNUAL KCEF CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

About this event
Includes(4) 4 person teams, caddy for each team, Ultimate signage on everything,1 VIP table for 10 at
KCEF's Annual Gala on October 24, 2026 , 48 mulligans & 16 entries into putting contest
Includes (3) 4 person teams,Caddy for each team, Premier signage opportunities, 36 mulligans & 12 entries into putting contest.
Includes (2) 4 person team, Caddy for team, Signage, 8 entries into putting contest and 24 mulligans
Includes (1) 4 person team, Caddy for team, 4 entries into putting contest and 12 mulligans
Signage on putting green
You will be paired up with other individual players in teams of 4. Ticket includes 3 mulligans & 1 entry into putting contest.
Unique golf experience for all tournament participants that uses Trackman software & technology to capture a video of swings & see their ball flight analytics
Signage on Beverage Carts
Signage at the Tee Box
Signage at Tee Box
Max 4 mulligans p/player
1st Par Tee Time Liquor & Wine Display
2nd $200 Gift Card to Trulucks
1st Par Tee Time Liquor & Wine Display
2nd $200 Gift Card to Trulucks
Team of 4 for next year. Cart cover, 4 towels, box of golf balls & bottle Blanton’s Bourbon
$
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