6th Annual Kevin Regan Memorial Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
Registration cost includes breakfast, lunch on the course and dinner. Full event schedule can be found on our website.
Registration cost includes breakfast, lunch on the course, and dinner for all four players. Full event schedule can be found on our website. If other players are undetermined, please write T.B.D. and email [email protected] when decided.
Tickets may also be purchased during and a few days after the event.
Tickets may also be purchased during and a few days after the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!