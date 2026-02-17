6th Annual Kids' Chance Golf Tournament

About this event
Auburn, WA 98092, USA
Premium Sponsor Level: Prime placement of logo in all pre-event marketing, social media mentions @ premium level sponsor, special feature in our Kids’ Chance newsletter, foursome with deluxe goodie bags with commemorative Kids Chance 25th Anniversary Golf Shirts, dedicated check-in and five complimentary raffle tickets per player, recognition on virtual donor wall.
Premium Sponsor Level: Logo on all pre-event and event marketing, social media mentions @ premium level sponsor, foursome with deluxe goodie bags with commemorative Kids Chance 25th Anniversary Golf Shirts, dedicated check-in and two complimentary raffle tickets per player, recognition on virtual donor wall.
Premium Sponsor Level: Logo on all pre-event and event marketing, social media mentions @ premium level sponsor, foursome with deluxe goodie bags with commemorative Kids Chance 25th Anniversary Golf Shirts, dedicated check-in, recognition on virtual donor wall.
Valued Sponsors Level: Logo on all pre-event and event marketing, signage on beverage carts, social media mentions, recognition on virtual donor wall.
Valued Sponsors Level: Logo on all pre-event and event marketing, signage on beverage carts, social media mentions, recognition on virtual donor wall.
Valued Sponsors Level: Choose from longest drive or closest to the pin contests, logo on all pre-event and event marketing, signage at games, social media mentions, recognition on virtual donor wall.
Valued Sponsors Level: Logo on all pre-event and event marketing, signage at hole, social media mentions, complimentary lunch and breakfast event attendees staffing a hole, includes a foursome, recognition on virtual donor wall.
Valued Sponsors Level: Logo on all pre-event and event marketing, signage at hole, social media mentions, complimentary lunch and breakfast for event attendees staffing a hole, recognition on virtual donor wall.
Sign up as an individual player for a great day on the course. Registration includes golf, golf cart, breakfast, lunch, range balls, and tournament fun.
Register your team of four for a full day of golf and fun on the course. Registration includes golf, golf cart, breakfast, lunch, and range balls for all four players.
Reserve your Kids’ Chance of Washington golf shirt in advance and celebrate our 25th anniversary in style! These shirts are perfect for showing your support on and off the course. After selecting your quantity, please indicate your preferred size(s) in the checkout question. (Sizes S-2XL)
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