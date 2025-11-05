6th Annual Krewe de Pont Lundi Gras Ball

Doors will open at 5:00 PM. Guests are kindly requested to arrive no later than 5:30 PM, as the program will begin promptly at 6:00 PM.





In celebration of the spirit of Lundi Gras, each ticket includes two complimentary beverages of your choice—beer or wine.





A delicious catered meal will be prepared by Café Sydnie Mae. A $39 per person meal charge; along with any cocktails enjoyed throughout the evening, will be collected at the end of the night by your server.





Attire for the evening is Mardi Gras–inspired or reflective of the festival represented at your party’s table.





In accordance with event policy, outside alcohol is not permitted.





Thank you!







