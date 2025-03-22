6th Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival | Saturday, August 30, 2025

SINGLE VIP TICKET PACKAGE includes: ONE Seat at a Reserved VIP Table for 6 Under Shade*; ONE Meal Ticket; ONE Drink Ticket (Choice of Wine, Beer, Soda or Water); ONE Festival Merch Coupon for $15 Off Any Purchase of $50 or more at the Festival's Merch Booth**; and VIP Restroom Access.



* Single VIP Ticket Holders will be randomly assigned to a reserved VIP table by transaction. Seats at tables are unassigned. THE ONLY WAY TO GUARANTEE YOU WILL SIT WITH FRIENDS/FAMILY AT THE SAME TABLE IS TO PURCHASE TICKETS TOGETHER IN THE SAME TRANSACTION. Thank you in advance for understanding that we are unable to accommodate special seating requests on the day of the festival.



**$15 Off Coupons are non-transferrable. Coupons may be used on an unlimited number of transactions by the VIP ticket holder only. Must show VIP wristband at time of purchase.