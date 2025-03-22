6th Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival | Saturday, August 30, 2025

VIP TABLE PACKAGE includes: ONE Reserved VIP Table for 6 Under Shade; SIX Meal Tickets; SIX Drink Tickets (Choice of Wine, Beer, Soda or Water) SIX Festival Merch Coupons for $15 Off Any Purchase of $50 or more at the Festival's Merch Booth*; and VIP Restroom Access.
**$15 Off Coupons are non-transferrable. Coupons may be used on an unlimited number of transactions by the VIP ticket holder only. Must show VIP wristband at time of purchase.
SINGLE VIP TICKET PACKAGE includes: ONE Seat at a Reserved VIP Table for 6 Under Shade*; ONE Meal Ticket; ONE Drink Ticket (Choice of Wine, Beer, Soda or Water); ONE Festival Merch Coupon for $15 Off Any Purchase of $50 or more at the Festival's Merch Booth**; and VIP Restroom Access.
* Single VIP Ticket Holders will be randomly assigned to a reserved VIP table by transaction. Seats at tables are unassigned. THE ONLY WAY TO GUARANTEE YOU WILL SIT WITH FRIENDS/FAMILY AT THE SAME TABLE IS TO PURCHASE TICKETS TOGETHER IN THE SAME TRANSACTION. Thank you in advance for understanding that we are unable to accommodate special seating requests on the day of the festival.
If you believe in our mission and love what we bring to the community through our annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival, monthly Sunday Jazz series, support for emerging artists, and more, we invite you to give what you can. Whether you register for free or choose to contribute at any amount — $5, $10, $15, $20 (or more at the donate at check out) — you'll be entered into a special prize drawing—our way of saying thank you for being part of the Leimert Park Jazz Festival family!
Register for FREE General Admission to be entered into an exclusive prize drawing! The winner will be announced during the week of September 1.
ELIGIBILITY: Must provide proof of attendance so be sure to snap a photo of yourself while there! One entry per person/email address. Please do not sign up multiple times hoping to improve your chances of winning. Duplicate names and email addresses will be eliminated from the prize drawing.
