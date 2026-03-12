Cu360

Hosted by

Cu360

About this event

🎶🎤6th Annual MAYDAY MUSIC FEST 🎤🎶

Spring Park Rd

Tuscumbia, AL 35674, USA

Vendor Donation
$100

Vendor Information & Rules

All vendors must arrive and complete setup by 10:00 AM.

Please note:

  • ﻿﻿Tables and chairs will NOT be provided. Vendors must bring their own equipment.
  • ﻿﻿Small tents and awnings are welcome.
  • ﻿﻿Vendors are expected to maintain a clean and safe booth area throughout the event.

Vendor Guidelines

  1. ﻿﻿﻿Vendors must clearly specify what items or services will be sold or distributed
  2. ﻿﻿﻿Any children's activities must be inspected and approved prior to operation for safety.
  3. ﻿﻿﻿Vendors must keep their booth area clean at all times. Trash receptacles will be provided. Please clean your area when breaking down your booth.
  4. ﻿﻿﻿If any issues arise with attendees or other vendors, contact event security immediately. Do not attempt to handle altercations yourself.
  5. ﻿﻿﻿Vendors causing disruptions or violations of event policies may be removed from the event.

Rental fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

* Police officers, security personnel, and medical staff will be on site.

The event organizers are not responsible for lost, stolen, or damaged property.

Donations
Pay what you can

At The Sanctuary, we are committed to addressing the growing crisis affecting our nation’s Veterans. The alarming rise in Veteran suicide rates highlights a critical need for stronger support systems, resources, and community. Our mission is to provide a safe and supportive environment where Veterans can find healing, connection, and renewed purpose. Through compassion, advocacy, and meaningful programs, The Sanctuary strives to restore hope and ensure that those who have served our country receive the care, respect, and support they deserve.

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