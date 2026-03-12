🎶🎤6th Annual MAYDAY MUSIC FEST 🎤🎶

Vendor Information & Rules
All vendors must arrive and complete setup by 10:00 AM.
Please note:
- Tables and chairs will NOT be provided. Vendors must bring their own equipment.
- Small tents and awnings are welcome.
- Vendors are expected to maintain a clean and safe booth area throughout the event.
Vendor Guidelines
- Vendors must clearly specify what items or services will be sold or distributed
- Any children's activities must be inspected and approved prior to operation for safety.
- Vendors must keep their booth area clean at all times. Trash receptacles will be provided. Please clean your area when breaking down your booth.
- If any issues arise with attendees or other vendors, contact event security immediately. Do not attempt to handle altercations yourself.
- Vendors causing disruptions or violations of event policies may be removed from the event.
Rental fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
* Police officers, security personnel, and medical staff will be on site.
The event organizers are not responsible for lost, stolen, or damaged property.
Vendor Information & Rules
All vendors must arrive and complete setup by 10:00 AM.
Please note:
- Tables and chairs will NOT be provided. Vendors must bring their own equipment.
- Small tents and awnings are welcome.
- Vendors are expected to maintain a clean and safe booth area throughout the event.
Vendor Guidelines
- Vendors must clearly specify what items or services will be sold or distributed
- Any children's activities must be inspected and approved prior to operation for safety.
- Vendors must keep their booth area clean at all times. Trash receptacles will be provided. Please clean your area when breaking down your booth.
- If any issues arise with attendees or other vendors, contact event security immediately. Do not attempt to handle altercations yourself.
- Vendors causing disruptions or violations of event policies may be removed from the event.
Rental fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
* Police officers, security personnel, and medical staff will be on site.
The event organizers are not responsible for lost, stolen, or damaged property.