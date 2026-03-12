🎶🎤6th Annual MAYDAY MUSIC FEST 🎤🎶

Vendor Information & Rules

All vendors must arrive and complete setup by 10:00 AM.

Please note:

﻿﻿Vendors are expected to maintain a clean and safe booth area throughout the event.

﻿﻿Small tents and awnings are welcome.

﻿﻿Tables and chairs will NOT be provided. Vendors must bring their own equipment.

Vendor Guidelines

﻿﻿﻿Vendors must clearly specify what items or services will be sold or distributed

﻿﻿﻿Any children's activities must be inspected and approved prior to operation for safety.

﻿﻿﻿Vendors must keep their booth area clean at all times. Trash receptacles will be provided. Please clean your area when breaking down your booth.

﻿﻿﻿If any issues arise with attendees or other vendors, contact event security immediately. Do not attempt to handle altercations yourself.