6th Annual OisF "Waves of Change" Surf Photography Auction

[INSERT OUR WRITE UP] (Tips from Zeffy: Keep the description to 3–4 sentences max before the details - Zeffy displays it in a small window and people are on their phones. The special sentence in the middle is the most important line — that's what makes someone stop scrolling and bid.)





[Original print /Signed / Numbered / One of a kind.]

Contributed by: [Photographer Name]

Estimated Value: $[XXX]

Starting Bid: $[XXX]