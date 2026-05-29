Hosted by

The OisF Foundation, a NJ Nonprofit Corporation

About this event

6th Annual OisF "Waves of Change" Surf Photography Auction

Pick-up location

Brielle, NJ, USA

[Photo Title] — [Photographer Name] item
[Photo Title] — [Photographer Name]
$100

Starting bid

[INSERT OUR WRITE UP] (Tips from Zeffy: Keep the description to 3–4 sentences max before the details - Zeffy displays it in a small window and people are on their phones. The special sentence in the middle is the most important line — that's what makes someone stop scrolling and bid.)


[Original print /Signed / Numbered / One of a kind.] 

Contributed by: [Photographer Name] 

Estimated Value: $[XXX] 

Starting Bid: $[XXX]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!