PINE GROVE SCHOOL PTA

Hosted by

PINE GROVE SCHOOL PTA

About this event

6th Annual Pine Grove PTA Golf Tournament

58 Brickett Ln

Haverhill, MA 01830, USA

Individual Golfer
$160

Individual golfer registration includes a round of golf, dinner, gifts, and raffle prizes!

Foursome of Golfers
$640

Foursome registration includes a round of golf for the team, dinner, gifts, and raffle prizes!

Gold Sponsor
$3,500

Gold Sponsorship includes public recognition throughout the Golf Tournament, company logo items in swag bag, team entry for a foursome, dinner, and company signage at two golf holes.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Golf Cart Sponsorship includes company signage in each golf cart, team entry for a foursome, and dinner.

Dinner Sponsor
$2,000

Dinner Sponsorship includes company signage at each dinner table, team entry for a foursome, and dinner.

Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

Corporate Sponsorship includes company signage at two golf holes, team entry for a foursome, and dinner.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$250

Beverage Cart Sponsorship includes company signage on the beverage cart.

Putting Green Sponsor
$250

Putting Green Sponsorship includes company signage on the putting green.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$100

Putting Contest Sponsorship includes public recognition during the putting contest.

Tee Sponsor
$100

Tee Sponsorship includes company signage at one golf hole.

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