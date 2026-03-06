6th Annual Pine Grove PTA Golf Tournament

About this event
Individual golfer registration includes a round of golf, dinner, gifts, and raffle prizes!
Foursome registration includes a round of golf for the team, dinner, gifts, and raffle prizes!
Gold Sponsorship includes public recognition throughout the Golf Tournament, company logo items in swag bag, team entry for a foursome, dinner, and company signage at two golf holes.
Golf Cart Sponsorship includes company signage in each golf cart, team entry for a foursome, and dinner.
Dinner Sponsorship includes company signage at each dinner table, team entry for a foursome, and dinner.
Corporate Sponsorship includes company signage at two golf holes, team entry for a foursome, and dinner.
Beverage Cart Sponsorship includes company signage on the beverage cart.
Putting Green Sponsorship includes company signage on the putting green.
Putting Contest Sponsorship includes public recognition during the putting contest.
Tee Sponsorship includes company signage at one golf hole.
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