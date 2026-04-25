6th Annual Pride in Pitman - Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Your name will be placed on our Event T-Shirt
Name on special drag queen banner.
Name on music tent in vendor area.
Name on Beer Garden Banner
Name on banner in vendor area and on flyers.
Name on Pride Alliance tent and on all event-specific social media and Flyers.
For June 1, 2026-June 1, 2027
Name on sponsorhsip banner
Shoutout at Pride
Shoutout on social media
For June 1, 2026-June 1, 2027
Name on sponsorhsip banner
Name on website
2 VIP Prom tickets
For June 1, 2026-June 1, 2027
Name on sponsorhsip banner with large logo
Name on website + social media shoutout
4 VIP Prom tickets
10'x10' tent at Pride 2027
$
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