Pride Alliance Of Pitman Inc

Hosted by

Pride Alliance Of Pitman Inc

About this event

6th Annual Pride in Pitman - Sponsorship Opportunities

30 N Broadway

Pitman, NJ 08071, USA

T-Shirt Sponsorship
$100

Your name will be placed on our Event T-Shirt

Drag Queen Sponsorship
$300

Name on special drag queen banner.

Live Music Sponsorship
$300

Name on music tent in vendor area.

Beer Garden Sponsor
$400

Name on Beer Garden Banner

Vendor Area
$500

Name on banner in vendor area and on flyers.

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

Name on Pride Alliance tent and on all event-specific social media and Flyers.

Yearly Sponsorship- Out & Proud
$100

For June 1, 2026-June 1, 2027

Name on sponsorhsip banner

Shoutout at Pride

Shoutout on social media

Yearly Sponsorship- Loud & Clear
$500

For June 1, 2026-June 1, 2027

Name on sponsorhsip banner

Name on website

2 VIP Prom tickets

Yearly Sponsorship- All In
$1,000

For June 1, 2026-June 1, 2027

Name on sponsorhsip banner with large logo

Name on website + social media shoutout

4 VIP Prom tickets

10'x10' tent at Pride 2027

Add a donation for Pride Alliance Of Pitman Inc

$

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