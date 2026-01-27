6th Annual Putts for Pups at Stonebridge Country Club

• Sponsors name will appear with tournament name on all promotional materials

• Tagged in all facebook event related posts

• Prominent placement of sponsor logo on event registration page, hyperlinked

• Sponsor name will appear on scorecard, scoreboard and cart signage

• Banner can be hung at event

• Special recognition at both opening and closing announcements

• Recognition in in pre/post event communications with participants

• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags

• Foursome included



