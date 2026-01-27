Second Chance Ranch Rescue Inc

Offered by

Second Chance Ranch Rescue Inc

About this shop

*6th Annual Putts for Pups at Stonebridge Country Club

Foursome item
Foursome
$500

Add on a foursome to your sponsorship (not tax deductible)

Includes lunch, snacks, on course samplings and more!

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Woof Pack - single item
Woof Pack - single
$25
  • Allows you to participate in 3 on course challenges for prizes
  • one 50/50 entry
  • one step up to closer tees
  • a “throw in”
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Woof Pack - foursome item
Woof Pack - foursome
$100
  • Allows you to participate in 3 on course challenges for prizes
  • one 50/50 entry
  • one step up to closer tees
  • a “throw in”
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Premier Sponsorship item
Premier Sponsorship
$2,000

• Sponsors name will appear with tournament name on all promotional materials

• Tagged in all facebook event related posts

• Prominent placement of sponsor logo on event registration page, hyperlinked

• Sponsor name will appear on scorecard, scoreboard and cart signage

• Banner can be hung at event

• Special recognition at both opening and closing announcements

• Recognition in in pre/post event communications with participants

• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags

Foursome included


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Title Sponsorship item
Title Sponsorship
$1,200

• Sponsor will be tagged in 75% of facebook event related posts

• Sponsor logo featured on event registration page

• Sponsor name will appear on scorecard and cart signage

• Special recognition at closing announcements

• Recognition in in pre/post event communications with participants

• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags

• $425 additional cost (discounted) foursome available


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Hole in One Sponsorship item
Hole in One Sponsorship
$500

• Tagged in some facebook event related posts

• Recognition at closing announcements

• Recognition in in pre/post event communications with participants

• Sponsor is responsible for providing the prize and any insurance related to it

• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags

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Bev Cart Sponsor item
Bev Cart Sponsor
$350

• Tagged in some facebook event related posts

• Special recognition at opening announcements

• Recognized in pre/post event communications with participants

• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags


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Lunch Sponsor item
Lunch Sponsor
$500

• Tagged in some facebook event related posts

• Sponsor name will appear on lunch table centerpieces

• Recognition at closing announcements

• Recognition in in pre/post event communications with participants

• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags


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Challenge Hole Sponsor item
Challenge Hole Sponsor
$350

• Tagged in some facebook event related posts

• Special recognition at opening announcements

• Recognized in pre/post event communications with participants

• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags or to give at contest hole

• Signage at assigned contest hole


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Driving Range Sponsor item
Driving Range Sponsor
$250

• Recognized in pre/post event communications with participants

• Signage on Driving Range


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Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$200

• Signage on assigned hole

• Recognized in pre/post event communications with participants


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Dog Caddy item
Dog Caddy
$100

Your dogs face on a golf cart

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