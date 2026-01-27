6th Annual Putts for Pups at Stonebridge Country Club

About this shop
Add on a foursome to your sponsorship (not tax deductible)
Includes lunch, snacks, on course samplings and more!
• Sponsors name will appear with tournament name on all promotional materials
• Tagged in all facebook event related posts
• Prominent placement of sponsor logo on event registration page, hyperlinked
• Sponsor name will appear on scorecard, scoreboard and cart signage
• Banner can be hung at event
• Special recognition at both opening and closing announcements
• Recognition in in pre/post event communications with participants
• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags
• Foursome included
• Sponsor will be tagged in 75% of facebook event related posts
• Sponsor logo featured on event registration page
• Sponsor name will appear on scorecard and cart signage
• Special recognition at closing announcements
• Recognition in in pre/post event communications with participants
• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags
• $425 additional cost (discounted) foursome available
• Tagged in some facebook event related posts
• Recognition at closing announcements
• Recognition in in pre/post event communications with participants
• Sponsor is responsible for providing the prize and any insurance related to it
• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags
• Tagged in some facebook event related posts
• Special recognition at opening announcements
• Recognized in pre/post event communications with participants
• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags
• Tagged in some facebook event related posts
• Sponsor name will appear on lunch table centerpieces
• Recognition at closing announcements
• Recognition in in pre/post event communications with participants
• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags
• Tagged in some facebook event related posts
• Special recognition at opening announcements
• Recognized in pre/post event communications with participants
• Ability to add info/swag to golfer bags or to give at contest hole
• Signage at assigned contest hole
• Recognized in pre/post event communications with participants
• Signage on Driving Range
• Signage on assigned hole
• Recognized in pre/post event communications with participants
Your dogs face on a golf cart
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