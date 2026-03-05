Rep Your Brand Enterprise

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Rep Your Brand Enterprise

About this event

6th Annual RYBE Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

455 N 3rd St

Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

Food Trucks (Food Vendor)
$225

Truck Space

Event Promotion

Two Vendor Passes

Participation in Event Map/Guide

Treat Vendor
$200

10x10 Both Space

Includes 1 6ft table and 2 Chairs

Event Promotion (Custom Flyer)

Two Vendor Passes (only 2 to a table)

Participation in Event Map/Guide

Juice/Lemonade Vendor
$200

10x10 Both Space

Includes 1 6ft table and 2 Chairs

Event Promotion (Custom Flyer)

Two Vendor Passes

Participation in Event Map/Guide

Product Vendor
$200

10x10 Both Space

Includes 1 6ft table and 2 Chairs

Event Promotion (Custom Flyer)

Two Vendor Passes

Participation in Event Map/Guide

Service-Based Businesses (Non-Retail)
$150

10x10 Both Space

Event Promotion (Custom Flyer)

Two Vendor Passes

Participation in Event Map/Guide

***NO SELLING ALLOWED ONLY INFORMATION AND COLLECTING OF INTEREST****

Black Authors Bookfair Row
$125

10x10 Both Space

Event Promotion (Custom Flyer)

Two Vendor Passes

Participation in Event Map/Guide

***SELLING OF BOOKS****

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!